RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County, North Dakota, on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch. The car rolled and landed on its roof.



Tags