Driver leads law enforcement on 50-mile chase Sunday
Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Rothsay, Minnesota at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. The vehicle bearing stolen license plates lead deputies on a 50-mile pursuit on Interstate 94, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect vehicle was brought to a halt near Barnesville, Minnesota, after stop sticks were deployed. The driver and passenger then fled from the vehicle leading Wilkin County deputies on a foot pursuit. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and the passenger is still at large.

Amongst other charges, pending charges include fleeing by motor vehicle, controlled substance DWI, possession of controlled substances including fentanyl, possession of stolen property. 

Assisting agencies include Barnesville Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office.

