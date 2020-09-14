Driver leads law enforcement on 50-mile chase Sunday

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Rothsay, Minnesota at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. The vehicle bearing stolen license plates lead deputies on a 50-mile pursuit on Interstate 94, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect vehicle was brought to a halt near Barnesville, Minnesota, after stop sticks were deployed. The driver and passenger then fled from the vehicle leading Wilkin County deputies on a foot pursuit. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and the passenger is still at large.
Amongst other charges, pending charges include fleeing by motor vehicle, controlled substance DWI, possession of controlled substances including fentanyl, possession of stolen property.
Assisting agencies include Barnesville Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.