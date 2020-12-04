Driver, passenger involved in crash southeast of Breckenridge

A driver and passenger were involved in an accident 7.5 miles southeast of Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office release.

The vehicle was traveling at high speeds on a curvy section of the roadway, Chief Deputy Josh Nack said. The vehicle could not manage the curves because of the high speed and crashed into a tree, Nack reported.

Both individuals were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, with non-life threatening, but serious injuries, according to Nack.

It is suspected alcohol was a factor, Nack said. The names of those involved have not been released because it is an ongoing investigation.

Wilkin County dispatch received numerous 911 calls regarding the crash. Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Service Inc. responded to the incident. Breck Wahp Towing towed the vehicle, the release stated.

