Drought’s effect on Campbell Dairy still to be determined

The midwest has been battling abnormally dry conditions to exceptional drought under a hot sun and dry summer.
The machine of agriculture is an expected victim of significant weather events, but a lesser known cog are dairy farmers, who rely on the products of local fields to feed their cattle. Twenty-one Minnesota dairy farms shut down in July, and 18 more closed in June, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
While northern areas of the state are colored bright red and maroon — indicating the highest level of drought — Wilkin County, Minnesota, has been spared the worst, remaining in a moderate to severe drought.
Campbell Dairy, which opened in 2018, is the county’s sole dairy operation and a segment of Riverview Dairy, LLP. Campbell Dairy relies completely on area growers for feed, said Natasha Mortenson, community relations for Riverview Dairy, LLP.
Riverview Dairy, LLP farm team member Jason Picht said so far projections of yield have been close to average, but that could change come harvest season.
“There’s a lot of unknowns yet, what the quality is going to be, what the yield will be,” Picht said.
This year, Campbell Dairy has had to reach out further to get straw for the cattle. The effects of the drought varied depending on geography.
“There were poor fields and there were average fields as far as the straw yield,” Picht said.
While Picht and Mortenson won’t know the extent of how the drought will affect business until fall, they do know they haven’t seen anything like it before.
Some veteran growers have.
“When we had such a low snowfall and had very little rain in the spring, they said it was so similar to the ‘70s and ‘80s when they had a lot of issues with drought,” Mortenson said. “There were a lot of people that knew if we didn’t start getting rain in June, we’d be in trouble. I heard a lot of that from that older crowd that have experienced drought conditions before.”
Drought conditions may be similar to those decades earlier, but the science has evolved. Genetic modification has allowed for sturdier and more drought-resistant crops, Mortenson said, which may be why they haven’t seen as much consequence as they expected.
Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen announced the state had received $17 million in federal drought and wildfire disaster assistance to support farmers.
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minn.) and Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.) also announced in early August that emergency haying and grazing would be permitted on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in 79 Minnesota counties, including Wilkin County. Now, as conditions persist, 83 counties in the state have received emergency authorization.
Haying and grazing is typically utilized more by beef cattle, Mortenson said.
“But it’ll definitely help the dairy side because the more beef can graze the CRP lands, the less they need to buy dry hay bales, and therefore, it makes it more available for dairy farmers and the price maybe won’t go up quite so high because it’s all based on supply and demand,” Mortenson said.
The worst case scenario is not being able to provide enough quality feed to their cattle, Picht said. Feed affects milk production, so time will tell the caliber of the product.
“Right now, I think we’re fortunate enough to be in the position we are with our crops. We caught some timely rains in the areas where we’re going to get some grain out of it,” Picht said. “There’s other areas that are a lot worse off right now than where we’re at.”
However, farmers are adaptable. It’s part of the job description when success is dependent on forces outside of human control, like weather, Mortenson said.
“Hard work and creativity are both assets to farmers and they will find a way to best care for their land and livestock,” she said.
