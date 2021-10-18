Twin Towns Area youth want their friends to know that “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” The message is the theme of the 2021 National Red Ribbon Week, which will be observed from Saturday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 31.
Wahpeton High School will observe Red Ribbon Week in various ways, including special morning announcements from student leaders between Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29.
“It’s about being an advocate for yourself,” said Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator for Richland County, North Dakota. “We want to raise awareness about choosing healthy habits and living a drug-free life.”
Richland County Public Health, through the Project YES Coalition, is teaming up with Wahpeton High School’s Sources of Strength organization. The coalition seems to prevent all forms of underage substance abuse. Sources of Strength has worked to build confidence among students.
“This is more than just a simple tagline. This is about investing in your current and future health, celebrating your uniqueness and sharing it with the world. We want kids to know that there are more ways to belong,” Johnson said.
Red Ribbon Week will culminate at Wahpeton High School with a Friday, Oct. 29 dress up day. Students will wear red and are encouraged to pay $1 to wear a hat. Funds raised will be donated to a cause of the students’ choice in support of the week, Johnson said.
“We hope a lot of students will agree that ‘Drug Free Looks Like Me,’” Johnson said. “We know that a lot of other communities celebrate Red Ribbon Week.”
Johnson also shared her enthusiasm that this year’s Red Ribbon Week is held alongside Halloween.
“This is a good time to encourage youth to engage in healthier behaviors. “There is the potential for higher substance use around this time,” she said.”
Parents, guardians and other adults in a youth’s life are always encouraged to talk with youth about substance use, substance abuse, peer pressure, a feeling of belonging, independence and more issues.
“It’s great for kids and great for adults,” Johnson said.
Earlier in October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its first authorization to an e-cigarette device and tobacco-flavored cartridges. The items are marketed by R.J. Reynolds under the brand name Vuse, The New York Times reported.
“The agency signaled that it believed that the help that certain vaping devices offer smokers to quit traditional cigarettes is more significant than the risks of ensnaring a new generation,” the paper continued.
Authorization of Vuse is unfortunate on a local public health level, Johnson said. She admitted that public health on the whole was hoping for more stringency from the FDA.
“All the years of progress and tradition that have come, and now there’s backpedaling and a new brick wall to fight. It’s going to be tough for myself and other colleagues, the ones who are having to engage in the conversation with the youth,” Johnson said.
Still, there is optimism.
“It’s often a repeating cycle,” Johnson said. “We’ll be going back to the drawing board of finding good ways to educate and push prevention.”
