Drug possession, counterfeiting charges for man and woman

Danielle Isham and Jarvis Harrington

On Monday, June 19, law enforcement in Breckenridge, Minnesota, pulled over Jarvis James Harrington, 31. Harrington was pulled over for failing to signal a turn and driving 41 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone. A female passenger was identified as Danielle Shirley Isham, 27.

Before coming to a stop, the vehicle hit and jumped the curb, according to a criminal complaint. It traveled in the grass a short distance before rolling backwards and stopping. When law enforcement approached the car, the odor of marijuana could allegedly be smelled.



