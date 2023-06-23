Drug possession, counterfeiting charges for man and woman

On Monday, June 19, law enforcement in Breckenridge, Minnesota, pulled over Jarvis James Harrington, 31. Harrington was pulled over for failing to signal a turn and driving 41 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone. A female passenger was identified as Danielle Shirley Isham, 27.
Before coming to a stop, the vehicle hit and jumped the curb, according to a criminal complaint. It traveled in the grass a short distance before rolling backwards and stopping. When law enforcement approached the car, the odor of marijuana could allegedly be smelled.
The police officer noticed Harrington was jittery and sweating, according to the complaint. As Harrington was searching for his wallet, his right leg lifted and the officer noticed his wallet and tin foil resting under his leg.
Harrington allegedly admitted that the tin foil contained fentanyl and belonged to him. Harrington then said the reason they were driving like that was because the female passenger had been driving. She had switched with him when they pulled over, according to Harrington. She had picked him up in Mille Lacs, Minnesota.
Harrington, according to the complaint, was not aware of any other contraband in the vehicle.
A search of Harrington’s wallet yielded three pieces of paper with a white, powdery substance on them, a baggie with approximately four grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, his tribal ID and a credit card. Law enforcement also found three counterfeit $100 bills in the wallet along with credit cards belonging to other individuals and a tribal ID belonging to another individual. A blue rubber straw with white residue inside it was also found on him.
Harrington faces one count drugs, fifth degree, possession of schedule 1,2,3,4, not small amount of marijuana, a felony, and two counts of counterfeiting of currency - uttering or possessing, one count being a felony and the other a gross misdemeanor. If convicted, his maximum sentence is five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
During a vehicle search, police officers found multiple items in the center console:
• a baggie containing a white crystal substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the total weight of which was approximately 15 grams
• a clear glass pipe with residue
• a pill bottle with a missing label containing 76 orange capsules marked 214, later identified as Gabapentin
• a small baggie of marijuana
• a grinder
• a brown and cream colored plate
• Danielle Isham’s Minnesota driver’s license
In a gray duffle bag in the back passenger seat, the following items were found:
• small clear baggies
• an unused needle
• three white pills
• a piece of tin foil with burnt residue on it, which later field-tested positive for fentanyl
Throughout the car, 204 pills were found. They included 128 white, oval-shaped pills marked "D24" and found in two separate pill bottles labeled as Gabapentin. According to the criminal complaint, Isham allegedly admitted to knowing the name of the person on one of the Gabapentin bottles and that it must have been in the bag from when that person babysat for her. Isham allegedly admitted the bags in the back of the vehicle belonged to her, but denied knowing of any drugs in the vehicle.
Isham allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and using methamphetamine. According to the complaint, Isham was allegedly holding her minor child who had been in the vehicle.
Isham has been accused of four counts. They include one count drugs, third degree, possession of 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; one count drugs, fifth degree, possession Schedule 1,2,3,4, not small amount of marijuana; drugs, storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult; and pharmacy, legend drugs, unlawful possession, sell, give away, barter, exchange and/or distribute. The first three counts are felonies, and the fourth is a misdemeanor.
If convicted, the maximum sentence for Isham is 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Both Harrington and Isham are awaiting their hearings.