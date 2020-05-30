Thomas Dryburgh, acclaimed for his women’s basketball coaching at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, is leaving the college for a new coaching opportunity.
Dryburgh has coached NDSCS basketball teams that have won more than 20 games each over the past six seasons, Forum News Service reported. The 35-year-old will join Moorhead High School, Moorhead, Minnesota, as a girls basketball coach.
“We’ve enjoyed our time here and our family has loved being in this community,” Dryburgh said. “For us, this wasn’t an easy decision, but we felt it was a good opportunity for the family that we couldn’t pass up.”
A Fargo Shanley graduate, Dryburgh received a “20 Under 40” honor from Daily News in 2018. During the recent 27-6 season, NDSCS qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament.
“That tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Forum News Service reported. “That would have been Science’s third trip to the national tournament in the past four years.”
A former men’s basketball player at NDSCS, Dryburgh went on to play for the University of North Dakota. In 2016-2017, he led the Lady Wildcats to 30 wins, setting a new record.
“As sad as we’re feeling about leaving the community, we are excited for the opportunity,” Dryburgh said.
Dryburgh thanks the Twin Towns Area for a successful six years.
“Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat,” he said.
