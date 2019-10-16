Dryer malfunction causes small fire Tuesday at PrimeBoard

A malfunction in a dryer at Masonite PrimeBoard, Wahpeton, has been determined as the cause of a spot fire.

The fire began after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. There were no injuries reported and damage was minimal, contained within the dryer.

Responding at the scene were the Wahpeton Fire Department, Wahpeton Police Department and Ambulance Service Inc.

The fire is the second at Masonite PrimeBoard in less than two months. The boiler room caught fire on Aug. 23, 2019. It began when a pump supplying thermal oil was on fire. After a half-hour, the pump ran out of oil and the fire burned itself out.

