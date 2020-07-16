Dumpster fire caused by smoker’s ash, no injuries reported
Frank Stanko • Daily News

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Wahpeton Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire Thursday, July 16. The fire, reported at 12:05 p.m., occurred off the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton. It was accidental, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish confirmed. The fire was caused by ash when a construction worker was smoking. While the dumpster was rented by Wahpeton businessman Corey Unruh, the construction worker was not in his employment. The construction firm was using the dumpster with Unruh’s permission. There were no injuries, Rubish said. Law enforcement left the scene after 20 minutes. In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department, the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police departments responded. Later that afternoon, at 2:54 p.m., a second fire at the dumpster was reported.

