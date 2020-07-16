Multiple law enforcement agencies and Wahpeton Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire Thursday, July 16. The fire, reported at 12:05 p.m., occurred off the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton. It was accidental, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish confirmed. The fire was caused by ash when a construction worker was smoking. While the dumpster was rented by Wahpeton businessman Corey Unruh, the construction worker was not in his employment. The construction firm was using the dumpster with Unruh’s permission. There were no injuries, Rubish said. Law enforcement left the scene after 20 minutes. In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department, the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police departments responded. Later that afternoon, at 2:54 p.m., a second fire at the dumpster was reported.
Dumpster fire caused by smoker’s ash, no injuries reported
Tags
frankstanko
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Family, friends wish a happy retirement
-
Port Authority puts focus on cleaning up Stop-N-Go
-
Woman to appear in court for fleeing police and drugs
-
Wahpeton announces 2020 Hall of Famers
-
Hankinson men facing multiple drug-related charges
-
Local superintendents respond to ND education plans
-
Statewide K-12 shutdown not expected for ND this fall
-
North Dakota sets new record for active COVID-19 cases
-
Firefighters come out for auto accident training
-
Walmart customers must wear masks beginning Monday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.