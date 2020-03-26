BISMARCK, N.D.— Due to school closures limiting student access, the North Dakota Water Education Foundation’s (NDWEF) deadline for submittal of applications for the Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship has been extended to May 1, 2020. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.
Applications are available by calling the NDWEF office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or visiting https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/ and clicking on the scholarship application link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.