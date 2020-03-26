BISMARCK, N.D.— Due to school closures limiting student access, the North Dakota Water Education Foundation’s (NDWEF) deadline for submittal of applications for the Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship has been extended to May 1, 2020. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.

Applications are available by calling the NDWEF office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or visiting https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/ and clicking on the scholarship application link.

