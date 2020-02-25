BISMARCK, N.D.—The North Dakota Water Education Foundation’s (NDWEF) deadline for applications for the Dushinske & Jamison Water Resources Scholarship is April 1, 2020. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.
The NDWEF, family, friends and colleagues of Russell Dushinske and Warren Jamison have established a scholarship endowment in their memory. The Dushinske & Jamison Water Resources Scholarship Endowment recognizes their distinguished service, dedicated leadership and lifelong devotion to water development in North Dakota. The Dushinske & Jamison Water Resources Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships to four deserving students who currently attend or plan to attend a North Dakota college or university. Preference will be given, but scholarships are not limited to, students studying a water-related field or whose families have an active role in North Dakota water management.
“This endowment is a testament to the commitment and effort both these water leaders gave to water projects and water organizations in North Dakota,” says Michael Dwyer, NDWEF’s executive director.
Scholarship applications are available by calling the NDWEF office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or visiting https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/ and clicking on the scholarship application link. Contributions to the endowment can be made to the NDWEF at PO Box 2254, Bismarck, ND 58502.
