DVEC delivers electric safety booklets to 2,314 area elementary students

Be safe, not sorry. Dakota Valley customer service representatives Lisa Heinert, pictured, and Amy Smith, both from the co-op’s Milnor, N.D., office, delivered 2,314 electric safety and activity booklets to 21 area schools.

EDGELEY, N.D. — Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative (DVEC) employees Lisa Heinert and Amy Smith, delivered 2,314 electric safety coloring and activity booklets to 21 area schools, as a part of the cooperative’s celebration of National Co-op Month.

The electric safety booklets were provided to spark interest in DVEC’s Co-op Month safety poster contest, and to help make students aware of the importance of practicing electric safety around their homes and farms.

The booklets were provided to elementary schools in Richland, Sargent, Ransom, Dickey, LaMoure and Logan counties. Various age-appropriate versions were provided for the contest categories, ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Students are asked to concentrate their posters on things they should do (or should not do) to stay safe around electricity in their homes or farms.

The deadline for submitting posters for the safety poster contest is Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, and winning posters will be published in Dakota Valley’s monthly newsletter.

If your children are homeschooled and you would like more information about the safety poster contest, or if you would like additional copies for your group, please call 800-342-4671, and ask for Lisa or Amy.

