Dwight man arrested on 20 felony charges in Wilkin County

Trent Lehman, 49, Dwight, North Dakota, was arrested and booked into the Wilkin County Jail on Monday, April 3, on 20 felony charges including burglary, stalking, terroristic threats and 16 domestic assault charges. If sentenced consecutively for each charge, the defendant could face a maximum of 135 years in prison.
The Breckenridge Police Department responded to a Breckenridge, Minnesota residence after receiving a call about Lehman violating an order for protection on March 2, according to the criminal complaint. Two individuals were present at the residence when Lehman allegedly entered uninvited and began using aggressive language making threats.
Lehman allegedly left the scene before officers arrived, however, while police Chief Kris Karlgaard was speaking to the individuals, the defendant called one of the individuals, according to the criminal complaint. After Karlgaard introduced himself on the call, Lehman stated he did not have to speak without a lawyer and then promptly hung up.
Later that day, Lehman called Karlgaard and began to make comments including “I’m comin’ for you Karlgaard,” and that Karlgaard wouldn’t be working for much longer because Lehman would take his job, according to the criminal complaint. Later that day, Karlgaard met with the victim where he was shown more than 10 voicemails from Lehman.
Each of these voicemails included threatening language towards the victim, with Lehman stating in multiple messages “I’m gonna bury your dumb ass,” “I’m gonna 'f****n' … I’m gonna bury you.”
North Dakota court records show the victim was issued a protection order in September 2022, by a Cass County court against Lehman. He faces felony charges in Cass County as well for violating the protection order.
According to the criminal complaint, Lehman has been convicted in Minnesota and North Dakota for crimes dating back to 1995. These include misdemeanor and felony drug charges, misdemeanor trespassing, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Of Lehman’s 20 charges, 16 are for violating two or more protective orders within 10 years of a previous conviction, two are for first degree burglary, one is for stalking and one is for terroristic threats. Each domestic assault charge relates to one instance of in-person contact, two phone calls, one text and 12 voicemails.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic abuse is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for first degree burglary is 20 years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for terroristic threats is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for stalking is 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines.
Lehman was seen in Wilkin County District Court for his first appearance on Tuesday, April 4, and is scheduled back in court Wednesday, April 12 for his Initial appearance - Rule 8. Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be prosecuting the case, while a defense attorney has yet to be identified.
Lehman’s bail is currently sitting at $100,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions.
Daily News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.
