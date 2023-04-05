Dwight man arrested on 20 felony charges in Wilkin County

Trent Lehman, 49, Dwight, North Dakota, was arrested and booked into the Wilkin County Jail on Monday, April 3, on 20 felony charges including burglary, stalking, terroristic threats and 16 domestic assault charges. If sentenced consecutively for each charge, the defendant could face a maximum of 135 years in prison.

The Breckenridge Police Department responded to a Breckenridge, Minnesota residence after receiving a call about Lehman violating an order for protection on March 2, according to the criminal complaint. Two individuals were present at the residence when Lehman allegedly entered uninvited and began using aggressive language making threats.



