CHRISTINE, N.D. — Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church, Christine, North Dakota, hosted a pop up distribution from 9-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Once again, Great Plains Food Bank brought a semi truck worth of distributable food. Pastor Jeff Roth, who joined Eagle Valley in June 2020, was on hand.
“I think it is a great thing our church is doing, and has been doing for a few months now,” Roth said. “It has been great to partner with Great Plains and to serve the surrounding community here in this way.”
Eagle Valley’s community has a need, Roth said.
“This past month has been our busiest one with our food pantry so far. Jesus cares about those who lack food, and so do we. We want to help,” Roth said.
Roth previously served for more than eight years as a free church’s associate pastor in Hermann, Missouri. While relatively new to the community, he has noticed how kind its people are.
“Although a growing area, the neighborhood remains tight knit,” Roth said. “The proverbial family just gets larger.”
