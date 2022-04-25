The Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) will be holding their annual vehicle fair Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in the Breckenridge High School parking lot. Families from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota are encouraged to bring their children and join in the fun.
This event has been going on for at least the past 11 years, or as long as Breckenridge Early Childhood Coordinator Laura Holzworth has been here. “It’s been here as long as I have… there was a culture of this annual event before me too,” she said.
Many local entities are involved including the local law enforcement, fire department, ambulance services and RDO tractors. Their vehicles will be on display for children to learn more about and get a hands-on look into their workings.
Not only do kids get to see these vehicles, they get to meet the people who operate them and learn more than they would just seeing the vehicle normally.
While the event is targeted towards children 0–8 years old, families are welcome and encouraged to all show up.
“It’s a fun event for the whole family to attend,” Holzworth said. “RDO brings tractors, so it’s fun for kids who don’t live on farms too.”
This year things will still be distanced and hand sanitizer will be provided since it is a hands-on event. However, the event will be held outdoors, so the risk for COVID-19 exposure is low.
