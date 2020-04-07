Because area schools are closed indefinitely, that means Earth Day won’t have quite the punch it has had in the past – our sister paper, the News Monitor, previously would run Earth Day artwork from area fourth graders. This year, Daily News asking our readers to take up our Earth Day challenge and submit pictures by children ages 1 to 18 on 8-by-11 inch paper.

Whatever they want to say and draw is up to the individual artist, but it must have an Earth Day message. Take a photo of the masterpiece and email it along with the student’s name, age and city of residence to editor@wahpetondailynews.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Tags

Load comments