CHICAGO – Choosing nutritious foods and getting enough physical activity can make a significant difference in your health. For National Nutrition Month® 2020, in March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits.
Each March, the Academy focuses attention on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month®. This year’s theme, Eat Right, Bite by Bite, promotes eating a variety of nutritious foods every day, planning and creating healthful meals each week and the value of consulting a registered dietitian nutritionist.
“Developing healthful eating habits does not mean undertaking drastic lifestyle changes,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Jerlyn Jones, a national spokesperson for the Academy based in Atlanta, Ga. “Registered dietitian nutritionists help their clients develop individualized eating and activity plans with simple steps that can help them meet their health goals. These simple steps are developed to become lifelong habits.”
Registered dietitian nutritionists provide recipe ideas, cooking tips and other healthful advice for everyday issues such as cooking dinner or meal preparation for picky eaters. In addition, many registered dietitian nutritionists provide medical nutrition therapy to help clients manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.
They often work as part of a medical team to help clients set nutrition goals to improve their health.
Medical nutrition therapy provided by a registered dietitian nutritionist includes reviewing the client’s eating habits and lifestyle, assessing their nutritional status and creating a personalized nutrition treatment plan. Many medical plans cover the costs of seeing a registered dietitian nutritionist.
To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, use the Academy’s online Find an Expert service, https://www.eatright.org/find-an-expert/.
