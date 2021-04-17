Eckroth, Bredesen honored by Wahpeton Public Schools

They might not have been able to have their usual district-wide, packed gymnasium celebration, but Wahpeton Public Schools still honored two of its top faculty members with joy, cheer and plenty of fanfare Thursday, April 15.
Noel Eckroth, a social studies teacher at Wahpeton High School, was named the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Les Bredesen, a custodian at Wahpeton Middle School, was named the 2020-2021 Certified Employee of the Year. Bredesen and Eckroth received their honors in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium.
Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson estimated that Bredesen is the district’s longest-serving current employee, at 44 years to date.
“Without a doubt, his win is well-deserved,” Jacobson said. “Les has been here. He’s seen it all in terms of what’s changed with facilities.”
Bredesen is known for his “sincere loyalty” to Wahpeton Public Schools, which Jacobson said is second to none. He shared his thanks for Bredesen’s long service with the district.
“This was totally unexpected. I work with a great group of people, great teachers and students. It’s an honor,” Bredesen said.
Bredesen was one of four Certified Employee of the Year nominees for 2020-2021. The others included Wahpeton Elementary resource room paraprofessional Rachelle Pratt, informations technology systems specialist Katelyn Thiele and Wahpeton Elementary resource room paraprofessional Trista Wiebusch.
There are three most important things to a teacher, Eckroth said when accepting his award: families, co-workers including staff like Bredesen and the fellow teachers they work with, and most importantly, the students.
“I think teachers across this city, when they get up in the morning, their first thought is of the students,” Eckroth said. “We have great teacher and thank you for assembling us all, Mr. Jacobson.”
Saying he was totally shocked and stunned by the win, Eckroth singled out his wife, Roxane, for successfully keeping it a secret. Roxane Eckroth, who laughingly declined to comment, is an administrative assistant for Wahpeton Public Schools.
“I had no idea and usually I know what she’s thinking all of the time,” Noel Eckroth said.
Eckroth thanked several other individuals, including Spanish teacher Lora Lacina for his nomination; Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten; and “the world’s greatest social studies department ever assembled,” with colleagues like Larry Lasch and Wade Gilbertson.
“I think all of our staff at Wahpeton Public Schools demonstrate (devotion),” Eckroth said.
Wahpeton High School went “crazy” with celebration for Eckroth’s win, Jacobson said. It clearly demonstrated the high esteem he’s held in by colleagues and students.
“You never see the guy in a bad mood. He’s got one of those radio personality-type voices. You never get tired of listening to it. I had a teacher like that in high school and when I think back, I think they make learning fun. They want kids to come to school every day,” Jacobson said.
There were seven nominees for the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. In addition to Eckroth, recognized individuals included: Julie Carlson, counselor for grades 3-5 at Wahpeton Elementary; Wayne Hample, middle school physical education; Connie Pederson, sixth grade English and social studies; JaKayla Smith, second grade; Samantha Vetter, high school resource room teacher; and Heather Woods, high school English.
“We’ve had good nominations through the years and our winners are just top-notch individuals,” Jacobson said. “We’re fortunate to have them working with us and being with us every day.”
Eckroth and Bredesen “set the bar high for the rest of us,” Jacobson said. They join an elite group of recent honorees.
Dana Kasowski, a special education teacher at Wahpeton Middle School, was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Kasowski is always advocating for her students and helping other teachers implement a plan that will help her students succeed,” the district stated. “She is a constant leader at Wahpeton Middle School focused on building positivity in the school.”
Technology Coordinator Scott Albertson was named the 2020 Classified Employee of the Year.
“Scott has drastically improved the area of technology in the Wahpeton School District,” the district stated. “He is always willing to help others in a positive way with an excellent attitude.”
Albertson was the second recipient of the Classified Employee of the Year award. Laurie Stone, an administrative assistant at Wahpeton Elementary, won in 2019.
The Teacher of the Year award, given out earlier in Wahpeton Public Schools’ history, was revived in 2014. That year, Daily News previously reported, the honor went to music teacher Dean Aamodt.
Recent recipients also include Learning Center teacher Janet Neumann, 2015; high school English teacher Kristi Maher, 2016; second grade teacher Tarah Larson, 2017; Title 1 math instructor Beth Higdem, 2018; and sixth grade math teacher Luann Zaun, 2019.
“I’m so glad that it came up at a board meeting to resurrect the Teacher of the Year award,” Jacobson said in 2019. “It’s been a good thing for this district. It’s good that we got this started up again and expanded it.”
Wahpeton Public Schools’ awards are meant to recognize any employee for hard work, being a team player and overall excellence. The winning teacher is eligible to represent the district in the North Dakota Teacher of the Year competition.
Consisting of four learning institutions, Wahpeton Public Schools is completed by Zimmerman Elementary. Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year winners are traditionally recognized in both a public ceremony and as part of a hall of fame display in Wahpeton High School.
“We tried to do the best we can this year,” Jacobson said Thursday. “We’re hoping to be able to get back into the (high school) gym next year. You know, the high level of energy and excitement when this day comes — I say it every year, it’s a highlight for me. The amount of excitement from the kids and staff from all buildings — when somebody from their building gets to come up on stage — it’s just amazing. I don’t think we ever have any other event all year where the gym has as many people.”
