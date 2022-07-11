Voting has begun for “Opening Act,” a national competition to choose musical talent that will play the historic Hollywood Bowl.
Jeffrey A. Meyer, who grew up in the Twin Towns Area, is among the acts seeking to be part of Audacy’s “We Can Survive” concert. We Can Survive benefits the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, Audacy stated. An exact day has not yet been named for the ninth annual We Can Survive concert, which is traditionally held in October.
Meyer, campaigning with “#voteforjam,” has a chance to perform for a worthy cause, at a star-studded, fan-filled event, receive privilege including his own private dressing room and “a ton of exposure on the radio,” and win $10,000.
“I mix a collection of sounds, ranging from funk to folk to rock,” Meyer said. “I’m set on becoming the premiere act from Santa Cruz, California.”
Anyone voting in Opening Act receives one free vote every 24 hours, Audacy stated. That vote can be cast for any entrant. Voters of eligible ages can purchase additional votes.
Public voting will take place over the next two months:
• July 11-21: determining the top 20 entrants per group
• July 21-28: determining the top 15 entrants per group
• July 28-Aug. 4: determining the top 10 entrants per group
• Aug. 4-11: determining the top 5 entrants per group
• Aug. 11-18: determining one preliminary winner in each group, who will advance to the quarterfinals
• Aug. 19-21: entrants who took second place in their groups will compete in a shortened round for a second chance at making the quarterfinals; public voting will determine one entrant from each wildcard group, who will then advance to the quarterfinals
• Aug. 22-Sept 1: the quarterfinals, where public voting will determine one winner from each group, who will advance to the semifinals
• Sept. 2-8: the semifinals, where public voting will determine one winner from each group, who will advance to the finals
• Sept. 9-15: the finals, where public voting will determine the top four winners of the 2022 Opening Act competition
As he awaits the next chapters of Opening Act, Meyer is making a name for himself with “Wilder Times.” A debut album, “Wilder Times” has songs that were written in a pleasant environment.
“I’ve been living in a self-built 5X10 wood camper in the hills of Santa Cruz, overlooking the idyllic Pacific coast. ‘Wilder Times’ is inspired by the polarities of life, the good and bad. There’s something for everyone,” Meyer said.
Songs include “Easy With You,” a musical version of Meyer’s “optimistic yet laid back attitude toward love and life.” The full “Wilder Times” album includes musicians from Fargo, Nashville, Tennessee, Bakersfield, California, and the nations of Canada and the United Kingdom.
“I now call the golden state of California home but grew up on the plains of North Dakota,” Meyer said. “I was a co-founder and a songwriter in the rock band ‘The Fillers.’ We had great success as a touring band in the early 2000’s.”
The winner of the 2022 Opening Act competition will open for Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Kid Laroi and Shawn Mendes, Audacy stated. More than 23,000 submissions were received in 2021.
“I love the journey of being a musician, from when a song is born, to the studio, to the stage,” Meyer said to theopenact.com. “All the hard work put into creating something, and coming out on the other side, knowing your full heart was involved. It is a beautiful thing.”
Meyer, whose musical heroes include G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, Jackie Greene and Paul McCartney, said he would take the $10,000 prize and invest it back into what he’s building.
A full list of rules is available at theopenact.com. Exclusive content, including videos, is available at jeffreyjammeyer.com and Meyer’s Facebook and Instagram pages. “Wilder Times” is available at Spotify.
We’ll take a closer look at Jeffrey Meyer and his music in our upcoming fall edition of Southern Valley Living magazine.
