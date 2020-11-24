Econofoods employee retires after nearly 47 years in grocery

When Marcy Lehn started working in a store bakery at 18 years old, she thought she would only be there for six months. Now, Lehn, 64, is gearing up to retire from Econofoods in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She has dedicated her whole working life to the grocery stores of the Twin Towns.
Lehn began at Jubilee Foods in Breckenridge, which was bought out by Econofoods in 2017. As a teenager, Lehn’s neighbor encouraged her to apply for a job posting for a bakery position they had seen at the grocery store.
“I applied, and I got the job, and I’ve been here ever since. So I blame the neighbor lady,” Lehn joked.
Lehn worked at Spies Super Valu, formerly a Wahpeton grocery store, for 25 years before returning to Breckenridge to continue working for Jubilee Foods, then Econofoods Breckenridge.
Econofoods Breckenridge Manager Jill Henry said Lehn is amazing to work with. She describes the dedicated employee as sweet, funny and endearing, and said Lehn always has a smile on her face. Lehn is a hard worker and great team player. She is seldom seen in a serious state, usually doing funny things around the store, Henry said.
Currently, Lehn works as the dairy and frozen manager, but she has held a number of positions over the years including checking people out up front and training new employees.
“The years fly, let me tell you,” Lehn said. “You get married, and then you have kids, and you just stay.”
But Lehn didn’t stay because she felt she had to, she didn’t want to leave. Lehn only ever thought about quitting once, when her husband, Bob Lehn, was unhappy in his position and they considered moving. But the couple decided to stay, partly because Lehn loved her job so much. Her bosses and coworkers are great, she enjoys seeing the customers, and she’s always had a stable schedule, rarely needing to work weekends, Lehn said.
Lehn’s day-to-day consists of checking, stocking shelves and ordering products. She said she’s able to get a lot done in the first few hours of work, then business picks up and the rest of the day flies by.
“It’s been a great place to work, it really has,” Lehn said. “It’s kind of funny all the people we’ve seen come and go, but a lot of them come back. They leave and then they come back.”
Lehn’s three children even worked at the grocery store during high school and college, she said, and they too enjoyed the environment.
Lehn and Bob Lehn, share a similar story. Bob Lehn recently retired from his job at Smith Motors, Inc. in Wahpeton, which he held for over 45 years, she said.
Lehn said some of her favorite workplace memories were years back when her and her coworkers used to do inventory themselves. The long process would usually end in a party after work, she laughed.
Her positions always afforded her a work-life balance, she said, something she was grateful for when raising her children.
Now, Lehn is looking forward to a new chapter and spending time with her seven grandchildren. One of her daughters lives in Arizona, so the Lehns are excited for an excuse to escape the cold. In the meantime, she hopes to relax, read more books and try cooking new recipes, she said.
“Marcy is going to be sorely missed,” Henry said. “I keep joking with her that I won’t let her leave.”
