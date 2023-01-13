Economic officials find Minnesota’s wage gaps better than entire nation
This graph shows most wage growth in Minnesota has been stifled by inflation, and in most cases has been a technical decrease for wage earners, especially in the service work sector. 

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has released wage distribution analyses regarding COVID-19 and the impact of inflation. This research finds that wage inequality in Minnesota outpaces the nation as a whole, but inflation has stuck a nail in the tire of that positive wage growth.

“Wage growth has not kept pace with inflation across the country, and we know Minnesotans have been hit by higher prices at the pump, the grocery store, and in most every shopping experience,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Learning that Minnesota has less wage inequality between low and high-earners than the nation as a whole, and that we’re trending in the right direction, is a hopeful sign as we work to empower equitable growth in our economy coming out of the pandemic recession.”



