Economic officials find Minnesota’s wage gaps better than entire nation

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has released wage distribution analyses regarding COVID-19 and the impact of inflation. This research finds that wage inequality in Minnesota outpaces the nation as a whole, but inflation has stuck a nail in the tire of that positive wage growth.
“Wage growth has not kept pace with inflation across the country, and we know Minnesotans have been hit by higher prices at the pump, the grocery store, and in most every shopping experience,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Learning that Minnesota has less wage inequality between low and high-earners than the nation as a whole, and that we’re trending in the right direction, is a hopeful sign as we work to empower equitable growth in our economy coming out of the pandemic recession.”
This DEED research found that inflation pushed prices up 20% in the past five years while wages only increased by 21% in the same time period. In five years the average Minnesotan employee saw a 1% increase in their wages, and in turn their buying power.
Even then, the inflation-adjusted wages only increased by less than a percent in two sectors between 2019-22. Construction and manufacturing saw a 0.3% and 0.6% inflation-adjusted wage, respectively, while sectors like finance saw a decrease in their inflation-adjusted wage by 12.8%, according to DEED.
Inflation growth has shown signs of slowing down, so researchers hypothesize that if wage increases maintain their trajectory, they might make some real progress. For example, the un-adjusted wage growth in many service sector jobs reached more than 10% but were then stifled by record levels of inflation.
DEED plans to release more information on their research in upcoming months as a part of the department’s identified economic trends.
