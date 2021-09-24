Allison Dotzenrod, Wyndmere, North Dakota, loves that son Jerzy, 6, and daughter Mari, 3, have the ability to follow their interests. Dotzenrod homeschools her children and seen their education and excitement intertwine.
The Dotzenrods read “Fractions in Disguise,” which inspired Jerzy. He chose to recreate the book’s featured fraction, the 5/9. Alison Dotzenrod said her son was excited to have a fraction to hang on his wall, getting a better idea of the concept that “When dawn comes, the first ray of light … lands right on the 5/9.”
“Mari has also become very excited about fractions as a result of reading this book, and our whole family enjoys finding them in real life,” Dotzenrod said. “Of course, neither of them fully understand fractions yet, but the excitement is there, which is so crucial for learning that sticks.”
Nearly 2.6 million youth have switched from traditional school to homeschooling since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Axios reported in August. The total number of homeschooled youth is approximately 5 million. More than 11 percent of United States households homeschool, according to the 2020 census.
“It’s clear that in an unprecedented environment, families are seeking solutions that will reliably meet their health and safety needs, their childcare needs and the learning and socio-economic needs of their children,” Census.gov stated.
Daily News spoke with three mothers who homeschool. Their children range from early education to high school age.
“This will be my oldest’s third year of homeschooling,” Nicci Bigwood, Wahpeton, said. “My husband was homeschooled and I went to public school. This was something we talked about and at first, I didn’t know a lot.”
When Bigwood’s oldest child graduated from elementary school, the family considered whether to continue in the school system or begin homeschooling. The latter option offered more flexibility, Nicci Bigwood said, which does make a difference when she acts as both mom and teacher.
“My oldest two had quite a few years in the traditional school setting. Sometimes it’s hard for them to remember that I’m the teacher. Still, they’ve had a pretty good time and get to have a little more picking of what they pursue. I like that I’m able to tailor learning to their specific interests,” Bigwood said.
Homeschooling curriculum is offered in both secular and religious formats. It can be daunting to figure out which curriculum best fits a student and family’s needs, Bigwood said. The amount of focus religious education receives varies among families. Mandy Nelson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is a mother of five on her 13th year of homeschooling.
“I didn’t like the idea that they weren’t allowed to pray at school or talk about God,” Nelson said. “I also didn’t care for the fact that evolution was taught without another possibility. You have your children under an authority for eight hours a day. I wanted them under an authority I agreed with. It’s not that there aren’t good teachers, it’s just that they’re working from a curriculum that we didn’t agree with.”
Following through with homeschooling was always Nelson’s goal. She consulted with fellow mothers whose children completed a homeschool education. Many community members are willing and able to help other parents considering homeschooling, she said.
“I’m thankful every day that I homeschool. I’m glad that I won’t have to look back and think about where my sons’ childhood went. I had the chance to raise them and to train them,” Nelson said.
Every year is different, Bigwood said. She would love to see her children continue to be homeschooled, but at the same time, she’s flexible.
“I want to be able to adapt. My plan is that yes, I will still homeschool, but that could change,” Bigwood said.
Dotzenrod, who has a math degree, taught for many years. She said she would love her children to follow through with homeschooling, but does understand if they opt for traditional school later in life.
“One thing I really am committed to is having my children learn in age and developmentally appropriate ways,” she said. “We love having the freedom to set our own schedules. If one of my kids develops an interest, we can learn about it in their own way. That’s what I really just love. I believe that they learn through play and this is what I want. I want them to pursue the things they love and learn through that.”
For more information about homeschooling in North Dakota, including the legal requirements, visit hslda.org/legal/north-dakota or hslda.org/legal/minnesota.
