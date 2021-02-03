Educator Q&A: Stacy Diaz

What inspired you to become a teacher?
I have teachers on both my mom and dad’s side of the family, so it’s kind of in my blood. I actually started college as a paleontologist, and I tried my hand at some of the engineering they had out there. Meteorology interested me, it still does. So, I got all of my math there. By my junior year, I realized that wasn’t the cookie cutter I fit into. Geology wasn’t enough direct contact with people. I love working with high school kids, so it just drew me to teaching, and by my junior year I said, “I need to go to a teacher college.”
What is most challenging as a teacher? Why?
More mental illness has cropped up in our society, and that floats into the schools. The curriculum hasn’t changed a whole lot, but the students have changed. We are a more broken society, so as a result of that, we have more people in general, including children, that are having mental health issues. As a society, we need to address that more, but right now it’s being thrown into the laps of schools. That’s what’s hard; we wear so many more hats than we did when I first started teaching back in the ‘80s.
What is one of your favorite moments in your career?
That’s a really tough question. I don’t know if I can give you a single teaching moment. There’s lots of little ones. There’s always the warm feeling from the kid who struggles then has the “aha” moment. But there’s also the funny things the students say and don’t mean to be funny. There really are a lot.
More about Stacy Diaz
Age 58
Experience Diaz first taught in Custer, South Dakota, and coached track, cheerleading and knowledge bowl. She then taught for a year in Longview, Washington, before moving to teach in Wenatchee, Washington. In Wenatchee, she coached track and an extracurricular similar to Mathletes. She moved back to Breckenridge and has been teaching math for 20 years. She also coached track and cross country and scored track meets. She then moved into being the advisor for the drama club.
Hometown Roscoe, South Dakota
Education Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota
Family Husband Matt Diaz — a third grade teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School — and four children
