Edwardson appreciative, looking forward as a parks leader

Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson, now in his fourth month on the job, is looking closer at what’s working, what’s improving and what’s ahead.
There is a cycle to every month, Edwardson said. His busiest time is at mid-month, when most meetings and documentation take place. Formerly a park superintendent, Edwardson is getting used to his new responsibilities and is glad for a well-established, efficient way of managing them.
“The parks won’t operate without volunteers and grants,” Edwardson said. “You just can’t do it without them. We don’t have that kind of budget. I haven’t had to write any grants yet, but I’ve had a lot of follow-up work with what Wayne had started, what we’ve accomplished and what we are following up with.”
“Wayne” is Wayne Beyer, Wahpeton’s now-retired former parks and recreation director. Edwardson said there was no way he could have had a smooth transition into the director role if it was not for Beyer’s professionalism and excellent prior service.
One of Edwardson’s most essential work tools is a binder provided by Beyer. It includes information on everything Beyer would do throughout the year. Although Beyer is retired, he does keep in touch.
“I try not to bother him too much because I think he definitely earned his retirement, but it’s good to know he is willing to help us out when needed,” Edwardson said.
Earlier this year, Wahpeton observed the 25th anniversary of flooding that impacted the entire Red River Valley. Improvements to Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo came following the flood and more are soon to come.
“A lot of building materials have a lifespan of 25 years or less,” Edwardson said. “There’s a lot of infrastructure that we’re having to replace in the park. We are going to continue with that.”
Ongoing and upcoming Wahpeton Parks and Recreation projects include collaborating with North Dakota State College of Science on the construction of a new Chahinkapa Park band shelter, improving the quality of ice at local rinks to benefit practicing athletes and planting new trees to make up for necessary losses.
“We will finish those projects and get the parks back into shape, where they’re usable for everybody,” Edwardson said.
Originally from the Bottineau, North Dakota area, Edwardson is a graduate of Minot State University. His wife, Rhonda, has been part of NDSCS’ dental department for just under 20 years. A U.S. Army veteran with experience as a linguist, Edwardson is a father of three. He recalled how a “temporary” move to Wahpeton in 1994 yielded more than he ever expected.
“Over the next couple years, we both found good jobs, had built a new house and had children who were starting school,” Edwardson said. “We really liked the community, so there was no reason to move.”
Prior to his parks and recreation career, Edwardson was primarily employed in various leadership positions in the manufacturing industry. Wanting to do something on his own, he bought a house and began work as a house flipper. Edwardson realized that the work was harder than expected when it was done on his own, and that he missed being around other people and accomplishing projects through teamwork.
“I told my wife a couple years prior that working in the park would be the ideal job. It had all the things I like to do. I loved working on ballfields, building projects, yard maintenance and more. It was a place where all my children and grown up and had mostly good memories. Sure, there were a few broken bones and stitches, but that’s sometimes part of having fun. I was proud of the park,” Edwardson said.
In April 2019, Edwardson put his pride to use. Wahpeton’s park supervisor position was open. Edwardson applied and was hired for the job, soon learning more than the average citizen realizes.
“We have eight individual parks that need to be maintained,” Edwardson said. “There are 31 buildings, 12 ballfields and courts, a campground, a swimming pool and more within those parks. Luckily, I had Curt Holtz to help me out.”
Holtz, who is now Wahpeton’s park superintendent, was praised by Edwardson for his key role in helping the facilities transform in recent years. Holtz is one of several people recognized by Edwardson for their expertise and care. Others include Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman.
“I have to admit that I have taken advantage of how well Kathy and her staff run Chahinkapa Zoo,” Edwardson said. “I have not been very involved with them yet. She does such a good job that I am pretty sure my input at this point would get the boat rowing in circles.”
Edwardson’s immediate goals include promoting and seeing greater impact from Wahpeton’s recreation programs.
“Keith Blattenbauer, our recreation director, started during the height of the COVID pandemic and had to make many program and tournament accommodations in response. Keith hand I have talked about some of the changes we would like to make. I would like to see more parents involved with their child’s activities.”
Youth need to practice their activities away in more than just the places local programs take place, Edwardson said. He wants parents and grandparents to learn how to help youth with proper drills.
“I very much believe in the Vince Lombardi quote, ‘Practice doesn’t make perfect, perfect practice makes perfect,’” Edwardson said.
Perfect employees help, too. Edwardson is thankful to administrative assistant Connie Metcalf, whose responsibilities include answering questions, clerical work and financial duties, along with many others.
“The maintenance staff at the parks and community center do an outstanding job,” Edwardson said. “They have a lot of ground to cover every day and do the best they can with limited resources to try to make a pleasant experience for everyone who use and enjoy our parks and facilities.”
