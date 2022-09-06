Edwardson appreciative, looking forward as a parks leader

Brad Edwardson, pictured, said there was no way he could have had a smooth transition into the Wahpeton parks and recreation director role if it was not for Wayne Beyer’s professionalism and excellent prior service.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson, now in his fourth month on the job, is looking closer at what’s working, what’s improving and what’s ahead.

There is a cycle to every month, Edwardson said. His busiest time is at mid-month, when most meetings and documentation take place. Formerly a park superintendent, Edwardson is getting used to his new responsibilities and is glad for a well-established, efficient way of managing them.



Tags

Load comments