BISMARCK – A citizen group seeking to block a new North Dakota law further shielding state legislator communications from public view will miss a Tuesday, July 23, deadline to submit signatures to state elections officials.
The group had until midnight Tuesday to submit 13,452 signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s office.
“I will not be submitting those petitions,” Riley Kuntz, a Dickinson electrician leading the effort, said in a text message Tuesday afternoon.
Kuntz was targeting a bipartisan bill passed during this year’s legislative session that will allow public employees to reject open records requests for their communications with state legislators.
State law already exempts lawmakers’ messages with “any person” from the state’s open records requirements, but the new language further applies that exemption to records possessed by a legislator and “any other public officer or employee.”
West Fargo Republican Sen. Judy Lee, the bill’s primary sponsor, previously argued it was meant to protect the privacy of residents who contact their legislators about sensitive issues that require communication with state agencies.
But the head of the North Dakota Newspaper Association worried the bill represented a further erosion of the state’s open records laws.
The law is slated to go into effect Aug. 1.
The law was one of three Kuntz and others have sought to block. They have until the end of the day Thursday to submit signatures against state funding for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, and they have another week to gather support to undo restrictions placed on the state auditor.
