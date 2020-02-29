Buffalo Red River Watershed District (BRRWD) held its second informational meeting regarding the possible repair or retrofit of Wilkin County Ditch 27 with landowners on the ditch system on Friday, Feb. 27 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“These projects are complex and complicated. Getting local landowner feedback and direction is critical so we need to be patient and let that play out until they are comfortable,” Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) District Manager Don Bajumpaa said.
The meeting was productive in providing feedback to BRRWD, Wilkin and Otter Tail SWCD from the landowners regarding the project to repair Ditch 27, however, no immediate action towards to project was taken.
“We will be preparing a scaled-down version from the original proposal. This will reduce landowner costs. Our engineer will be developing a revised cost estimate which will be shared with the landowners in the next couple of weeks,” Bajumpaa said.
BRRWD is working with Wilkin and Otter Tail SWCD to assist with repairs. Both the county’s SWCD have possible grant funding to go toward the repair. However, there would be a cost to landowners to which some take issue with.
Wilkin and Otter Tail County grants total $257,000 and the total cost estimate minus contingencies of the project is $463,925.
BRRWD’s first meeting was held in September 2019. In general, after reviewing the repair plan and the proposed project, the majority of those landowners in attendance were in favor of going ahead with construction. However, it was acknowledged that the actual construction work would begin in 2019.
“After we had the meeting last September, I thought the general consensus there was ‘Yes I guess we do. Let’s get it done.’” BRRWD Administrator Bruce Albright said.
However, not too long after the meeting, Albright was receiving multiple phone calls from landowners who were not in attendance expressing concern about the need for the work to be completed. Therefore, leading to the necessity to hold a second meeting.
Historically, the middle third of Wilkin County did not belong to any watershed. The southern part of the county belonged to the Bois de Sioux Watershed District and the northern part belonged to BRRWD. In April 2012, a hearing was held that allocated the middle of Wilkin County to the BRRWD.
Daily News will follow the development of this project.
