Eight Richland 44 Colts see D.C., NYC

Eight Richland 44 High School students and teacher Spencer Timm recently visited Washington, D.C. and New York City for a Close Up trip. Seen at the World War II memorial, from left, are Adam Skoog, Addie Christensen, Josie Skoblik, Carli Niemi, Blake Miller, Shandi Callenius, Megan Taszarek, Skylar Olson and Timm.
John Burke wore many hats during his nearly 50 years representing North Dakota. Burke’s resume from 1891-1937 included being a state representative, a state senator, North Dakota’s governor, the United States’ treasurer and chief justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
North Dakota remembers Burke in many ways, including a statue at the state capitol. America remembers Burke with a statue at the U.S. Capitol. It was among the sights recently seen by 200 American teens, including eight from Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota.
The Colts who visited Washington, D.C. and New York City between Sunday, March 26-Sunday, April 2 are members of Richland 44’s Close Up chapter. Throughout America, Close Up groups offer students the chance to experience democracy in action. Democracy is also studied as part of today’s society and in the context of history, according to Richland 44.
“We visited Capitol Hill and spoke to our legislators,” Carli Niemi said. “We were able to speak to Rep. Armstrong and Sens. Cramer and Hoeven.”
Spencer Timm, who teaches high school social studies, traveled to D.C. with a group including Shandi Callenius, Addie Christensen, Blake Miller, Niemi, Skylar Olson, Josie Skoblik, Adam Skoog and Megan Taszarek. Callenius and Niemi, both seniors, shared their memories with Daily News.
“There were eight of us from Richland 44, but the group we were in had 200 kids total,” Callenius said. “There were multiple different Close Up groups visiting Washington when we were.”
“Our group had kids from California, Alaska, Wyoming, Minnesota — all over the place,” Niemi said.
Richland 44 traditionally sends senior Close Up students to Washington, D.C. and New York City each spring. Most participants decide to take part in their sophomore years, participating in fundraisers leading up to the big vacation.
“We held a spaghetti feed one year, and sold wreaths at Christmas, along with selling chocolate,” Callenius recalled.
The Close Up trip included Washington, D.C. from Sunday, March 26 through Friday, March 31, with New York City until Sunday, April 2. There was no shortage of excitement and opportunities.
“All 200 of us were split into seven groups,” Niemi said. “We got to meet new friends and new people. We also visited so many museums and memorials.”
Participants saw the landmark memorials honoring Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and World War II soldiers, among others. Memorials were places to be informed and inspired.
“We were always being reminded of how we could make a difference as a group, including politically,” Niemi said. “They wanted us to know how the government works and how we can make it work.”
“When we went to the museums, we were given questions to think about and answer afterwards,” Callenius said.
The Richland 44 students weren’t the only ones meeting North Dakota’s U.S. legislators. Callenius and Niemi recalled Armstrong, Hoeven and Cramer being asked about topics like oil drilling in Alaska, conceal and carry laws, gun violence, school violence, police officer safety and providing free lunches for youth attending schools.
“We also did something together, all 200 of us — a mock trial,” Callenius said. “This helped people’s public speaking skills. It was also kind of a debate.”
“Yes, we had a real life debate featuring a liberal and a conservative,” Niemi said. “They both spoke their views and we had red and green cards that we could hold up to show our feelings. It was a good way to engage with their opinions.”
In addition to Close Up, Callenius and Niemi both participate in Richland 44’s student council and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter. Callenius is vice president of that group. Like their peers, the young women were delighted at the amount of culture and education they received.
New York, for example, included a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is preparing for the May 1 “Met Gala.” There was also the experience of seeing the musical “Shucked” on Broadway and authentic cuisine in neighborhoods like Little Italy.
“It was a bit of a process, getting ready for this trip, but we prepared for it to be the best,” Callenius said.
“It’s worth it. You get to get out of your box,” Niemi said.
Now that 2023’s Close Up youth are out of their boxes, they might give John Burke a run for his money when it comes to eminence.