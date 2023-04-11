Eight Richland 44 Colts see D.C., NYC

Eight Richland 44 High School students and teacher Spencer Timm recently visited Washington, D.C. and New York City for a Close Up trip. Seen at the World War II memorial, from left, are Adam Skoog, Addie Christensen, Josie Skoblik, Carli Niemi, Blake Miller, Shandi Callenius, Megan Taszarek, Skylar Olson and Timm.

 Courtesy Spencer Timm

John Burke wore many hats during his nearly 50 years representing North Dakota. Burke’s resume from 1891-1937 included being a state representative, a state senator, North Dakota’s governor, the United States’ treasurer and chief justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

North Dakota remembers Burke in many ways, including a statue at the state capitol. America remembers Burke with a statue at the U.S. Capitol. It was among the sights recently seen by 200 American teens, including eight from Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota.

Culture and education were in high supply when seniors participating in Richland 44 High School's Close Up chapter traveled to Washington, D.C. and New York City.


