Breckenridge High School DECA Club members traveled to St. Cloud, Minnesota on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to compete at the district level, gain experience and try for the chance to qualify for State Career Development at DECA in March.
Twenty-four Breckenridge DECA members traveled to districts to gain real-life professional experiences. For most students, the goal isn’t for the award or to qualify for state, but to have the experience and enhance their preparation for colleges and careers.
Eight of those students qualified for the state conference through real-world professional role-play and problem-solving, prepared planning and skilled events.
“It’s the experience they get from having professional communication and problem-solving with professionals,” DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said. “All of the judges are volunteers and are business professionals in some way. They get real real-world experiences that they are going to face in their future.”
A total of 500 students competed at districts. Students are scored based on performance in their two events and a written exam. Those who place in the top eight qualify for state.
Students can work in teams or individually in role-play to work through real-world business problems. Most students trend towards these events. The prepared planning event focuses on students starting a business, creating a marketing plan, designing financial research operations, among a variety of other options.
The skilled events allow for a student to apply to a mock job position through submitting a resume, cover letter and going through the interview process. Additionally, students can hold a sales demonstration where they choose a product and attempt to sell the product to a judge.
“It’s really a unique and cool experience for them to be able to have real-world business meetings,” Grahn said.
Those who qualified are as listed: Caytlin Bruns placed third in business administration; Isabel Friederichs and Maegan Bellmore placed third in marketing management team decision making; Claire Aigner placed third in hospitality services roleplay and fourth in integrative marketing plan; Morgan Bruns placed third in hospitality services roleplay and fifth in integrated marketing plan; Tori Undem placed fourth in integrative marketing plan and fifth in sales demo; Rachel Gowin placed fourth in financial services team decision making and fifth in integrated marketing plan; Riley Finkral placed fourth in financial services team decision making and fifth in integrated marketing planning event.
Additionally, Sawyer Schuler placed in the 25 of 500 students in the written exam portion.
Students will travel to the DECA State Career Development Conference March 1-3 in Minneapolis.
