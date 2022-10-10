Eight Wahpeton High School instrumental music students will represent the school from Oct. 27-28 as members of Valley City State University’s annual James D. Ployhar honor and festival bands.

The student musicians include three seniors, trumpeter Kyree Lacina and bari saxophonist Elise Picken in the honor band and flutist Briar Maudal in the festival band. The upper grades are also represented by 11th grader Jairus Carmack, a tenor saxophonist in the festival band.



Tags

Load comments