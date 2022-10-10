Prior to performances in Valley City, the Wahpeton High School Auditorium will host two autumn concerts. Band students in grades 6-12 are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. High school choir students will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Eight Wahpeton High School instrumental music students will represent the school from Oct. 27-28 as members of Valley City State University’s annual James D. Ployhar honor and festival bands.
The student musicians include three seniors, trumpeter Kyree Lacina and bari saxophonist Elise Picken in the honor band and flutist Briar Maudal in the festival band. The upper grades are also represented by 11th grader Jairus Carmack, a tenor saxophonist in the festival band.
“I’m looking forward to a new experience different from the jazz experience that I’m used to,” Carmack said.
The festival band will also include a quartet of freshmen musicians: clarinetists Jasmyn Benedict and Nora Ingram, trombonist Hayden Hoglund and percussionist Emma Klein.
“I’ve been playing for five years now,” Hoglund said. “I was inspired by my brother, Seth.”
Tammy Goerger teaches and leads Wahpeton’s Public Schools’ high school and middle school bands. The best part of her students’ participation in the Ployhar bands, at least for Goerger, is that she will serve as the festival band’s guest conductor.
“I get to work with students from across the state as well as some of my own students,” Goerger said. “I’m looking forward to this wonderful experience and opportunity.”
The public is invited to a 7 p.m. concert Friday, Oct. 28 at Valley City State University. It will take place at the Center for the Arts, 306 Viking Dr., Valley City, which officially opened in April 2021.
“I’ve played in Valley City in my freshman year, my junior year and now in my senior year,” Lacina said.
“I auditioned in the past with both the flute and the bari sax and now I’m going to get to perform on the sax,” Picken said.
Benedict and Ingram are both enjoying their progress as musicians.
“I think it will be interesting to meet other people who are experiencing this for the first time,” Benedict said.
“I’m mostly looking forward to learning new stuff,” Ingram said.
“Yeah, I’m mostly excited to challenge myself,” Benedict said.
Valley City’s honor band will include 41 student musicians, Goerger said, with the festival band including 53 youth.
“I’ve been taking kids there every time for years. This is the first time since before COVID they’ve had two bands perform,” Goerger said.
Jerrold Heide is Valley City State University’s director of concert and athletic bands. The James D. Ployhar Honor and Festival Band Festival has been a tradition since 2003.
“I’m excited to welcome students from across the state for this historic concert event,” Heide said.
Lacina and Picken, like their classmates, are both excited to perform.
“I kinda like having people hear my music,” Lacina said. “It’s a little nerve-racking sometimes to audition, but it’s also cool at the same time.”
