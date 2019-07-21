It’s more than a little daunting to write about the Apollo 11 mission, Nancy Atkinson said.
“Eight Years to the Moon: The History of the Apollo Missions” is Atkinson’s latest book. It celebrates the achievement of the Apollo program, detailing a period of science and engineering history.
“I basically had to start over again. I might have been familiar with the Apollo story, but I learned so much while writing this book,” Atkinson said.
The 1969 moon launch and subsequent landing, which made household names out of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, has been the subject of numerous books, films and documentaries.
“It was one of the most well-documented events in history,” Atkinson said. “My challenge was to write something different.”
Atkinson, a science journalist and author, relied on a familiar method. Once again, she’s taking readers behind the scenes.
“Instead of the astronauts or the people at Mission Control, I looked at the people who worked behind the scenes,” Atkinson said.
Apollo 11 took the efforts of 400,000 people worldwide. There were the contractors, the people who created the spacecraft, life support systems and other essential components.
“These people are all in their ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s,” Atkinson said. “I ran into a couple of wonderful and amazing people, the ones who worked behind the scenes.”
Despite incredible hurdles and catastrophes, Apollo 11 launched a successful mission within the timeline proposed by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy, assassinated in 1963, did not get to see his dream come to life.
“The people of NASA made the impossible possible — creating new technology and completely re-imagining space travel,” stated Page Street Publishing Co., which released “Eight Years to the Moon.”
In 1962, America had only accomplished 15 minutes of spaceflight experience. Alan Shepard entered space, but did not orbit. The mission was clear, but the execution and the results were uncertain.
“This was a challenge for NASA. They didn’t have the rockets. They didn’t know how they’d accomplish this,” Atkinson said.
It became a matter of dedication for those countless behind the scenes individuals.
“They were working 10-12 hour days. There was an attitude of ‘if this thing fails, it’s not going to be because of me,’” Atkinson continued.
Several Apollo participants gave firsthand accounts in “Eight Years to the Moon.” They include Henry Pohl, director of engineering at Johnson Space Center; Glynn Lunney and Gerry Griffin, Apollo flight directors; and Frank Hughes, the lead test engineer for the Apollo command and lunar module simulators.
“When that thing lit off I had never seen such power in my life,” Pohl said. “I decided right then and there that’s what I wanted to be a part of.”
“Eight Years to the Moon” features 150 pictures. They come from Atkinson’s interview subjects, as well as the archives of NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“They’re mainly pictures that have never been seen before,” Atkinson. “We do have some of the more iconic photos as well.”
Atkinson, who grew up northwest of Wyndmere, North Dakota, recalls the excitement of the Apollo space missions. In 2017, she released “Incredible Stories From Space.”
“Everyone’s always interested in the human element of space exploration,” Atkinson said previously. “The people behind the missions have such compelling stories. They build the spacecraft, figure out the trajectories. All this ‘rocket science’ stuff is astounding, amazing and awe-inspiring.”
Atkinson learned much about Apollo 11. But she learned even more about the people behind Apollo 11.
“Rusty Schweickart, from Apollo 9, wrote the forward,” Atkinson said. “He put it so eloquently.”
“Apollo was a tremendous collective experience of discovery and creativity and accomplishment,” Schweickart wrote. “And that’s a great story.”
