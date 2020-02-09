The Someplace Safe Wilkin County advocacy office will hold its eighth annual Purple Power fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The ladies night will feature a soup and sandwich cafe from Hills 210, cash bar by The Wilkin, a coffee bar sponsored by Dakota Coffee Co., silent auction, games, prize drawings, and emcee Robbie Daniels. The silent auction features designer handbags – Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and Guess – gift cards, tickets, artwork and various other items.
The theme this year is “everything purple and everything purses.”
“The event is big on purses and handbags,” Someplace Safe Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach said. “We do that because a lot of times domestic violence victims when they need to flee a dangerous situation or an unsafe situation in their home, the only things they leave with is the clothes on their back and their purse so that purse can really have a lot of the essential items that they need.”
Purple is highlighted because it’s the color used to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. While that month occurs in October, it is something the community can be aware of and honor throughout the year, Zach said. While Someplace Safe provides services to all victims of crime, they largely serve victims of domestic violence.
Someplace Safe has offices spread throughout nine counties. However, funds raised by this event will go specifically to the Wilkin County office.
“We have a large fundraising goal each year. Our office is funded by about 60 percent through the Office of Justice program. So we have to fundraise and make up the other 40 percent to run the office and continue providing services each year. That’s where Purple Power comes in. It’s our largest fundraiser of the year.”
The event will be featuring the purse scavenger hunt for its eighth year. Ladies stuff their purse with random items hoping that those items will be called and they can win a prize. They start calling with basic items such as lipstick and bills, then they move on to more difficult categories.
“Every once in a while we stump them but people have really caught on to this and they are really stacking their purses with random items now,” said Zach.
This event is filled with fun activities for everyone to enjoy, but it is also an event to have the community remember that there is a serious purpose to the fundraiser.
Tickets cost $30 and are limited. Tickets are available at Someplace Safe, Breckenridge Drug, Hometown Nutrition, Heartland Insurance, Miller Realty, Daily News, American Family Insurance- Breckenridge and online at www.someplacesafe.info/events/calendar.
Contact Someplace Safe at 218-643-3109 or 218-739-3486 ext. 222 for more information.
