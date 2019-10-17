Eighth-grade students presents to community

After weeks of hard work, Breckenridge eighth-grade students presented their sustainability projects to classmates and local professionals on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to gain insight and future objectives to enhance their projects.
Local professionals and experts in the area were invited to attend the presentation to listen and provide feedback to students. Some of those were Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, Director of Public Service Neil Crocker, Executive Director of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) Justin Neppl, local businessman Perry Miller and co-owner of c2renew Corey Kratcha.
At the beginning of the school year, eighth-grade students were given a task by their business teacher Derek Grahn and science teacher Travis Ekren to collaborate and create a solution for environmental sustainability with other classmates.
Students were asked, “How can we as eighth-grade innovators help grow, research and teach a sustainable ecosystem so that we can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) levels and build a better future?”
Teams of students collaborated to explore, research, and determine a solution they could contribute to a healthier and cleaner environment around the community.
Some teams presented trees and flowers that could sustain the region’s harsh winter while still converting CO2 into oxygen. Greenhouses were other solutions. Students could grow their food year-round for school lunches which would lessen the need for trucks to transport food across the country, thus reducing CO2 emissions. Other students explored topics such as algae, topeka shiner, and other solutions.
Student presentations included how their solution has shown to benefit an environment, how the community could implement their solutions, the financial cost of the projects and a call to action how the community can contribute to the student’s solutions to create a sustainable environment.
Following the students’ presentations, business and community members had a panel discussion with students where each student could improve their factors of success.
After the students presented, local professionals and community members discussed with students ways in which to improve their projects and future as innovators. A few resolutions provided to students were creating a sustainable project in which future students many continue to complete and could be created within financial constraints, improving presentation skills, and future partnerships that can be created. Students were tasked with visiting local stakeholders to begin the process of implementing their research and projects.
STEM-8 course is based on a project-based learning model. “Essentially our goals are that all the learning is based around sustained inquiry. We are trying to find big, world problems that our students are able to help solve some of those issues,” Grahn said.
Future projects in STEM-8 included changing climate, generating solutions, coding, engineering challenges, and space exploration.
“The biggest goal is within these different environments we are working on with this, we are going to be focusing on our communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking,” he said. “The big topics that businesses have been coming back consistently and telling schools that we need more of, we are starting to implement that more and more into our classroom and our curriculum.”
For more information or interest in contributing to STEM-8 projects contact Derek Grahn at grahnd@breckenridge.k12.mn.us.
