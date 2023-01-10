Elected candidates sworn in at Breckenridge City Council
Breckenridge City Council members-elect are sworn in by City Administrator Lori Conway (far right) in the Monday, Jan. 9 council meeting. From left to right are council member Beth Meyer, council member Evie Fox, Mayor Russ Wilson and council member James Jawaski. Each elected member will serve a four-year term.

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

As is the case for meetings after an election year, the candidates who won the most votes in Breckenridge were sworn into their positions at the Monday, Jan. 9 City Council meeting. Three council members and the mayor were all sworn in at the same time by City Administrator Lori Conway.

Council members Beth Meyer and James Jawaski were the incumbents for their position and Evie Fox garnered enough votes to take the third spot on the dais. Mayor Russ Wilson ran unopposed for his spot, meaning he will serve as the top governmental official in the city for another four years.



