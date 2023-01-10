Elected candidates sworn in at Breckenridge City Council

Breckenridge City Council members-elect are sworn in by City Administrator Lori Conway (far right) in the Monday, Jan. 9 council meeting. From left to right are council member Beth Meyer, council member Evie Fox, Mayor Russ Wilson and council member James Jawaski. Each elected member will serve a four-year term.
As is the case for meetings after an election year, the candidates who won the most votes in Breckenridge were sworn into their positions at the Monday, Jan. 9 City Council meeting. Three council members and the mayor were all sworn in at the same time by City Administrator Lori Conway.
Council members Beth Meyer and James Jawaski were the incumbents for their position and Evie Fox garnered enough votes to take the third spot on the dais. Mayor Russ Wilson ran unopposed for his spot, meaning he will serve as the top governmental official in the city for another four years.
With the candidates-elect sworn in, history has been made for the Breckenridge City Council. For the first time ever, the makeup of the council contains three men and three women. The most women the council has ever had before was two.
One of the last times there were two women on the council, Fox was one of them.
The seven-minute organizational meeting mostly saw housekeeping items on its agenda, according to Wilson.
In all unanimous votes:
• The Daily News was established as the city’s official newspaper
• New depositories were designated for city funds
• Council members were appointed and reappointed to several committees including, the Public Works Committee, Personnel Committee, Finance Committee, Port Authority, Police Committee, Active Living Committee, Special Assessments Committee, the Arts Advisory Board, Library Board, Vector Control Board and the Planning Commission.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 in the Breckenridge City Hall. City Hall will be closed Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.