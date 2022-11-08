Election Day is the last chance for voters to have their voices heard regarding their representatives in government. As a public service, Daily News will provide last-minute information for voters in Wilkin County including, where to vote, how to vote and what you can vote for.
Voting open until 8 p.m. on Election Day in Minnesota
There are five polling places throughout the county including three precincts in Breckenridge and one precinct in both Akron Township and Prairie View Township. Every other precinct in Wilkin must have mailed in their ballot or brought it to the auditor’s office in the Wilkin Courthouse.
Polling places include:
• Akron Town Hall, 3104 250th St., Rothsay, Minnesota
• Park Manor High Rise, 200 Park Ave., Breckenridge, Minnesota
• Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center, 225 5th St. S, Breckenridge, Minnesota
• Breckenridge High School, 710 13th St. N, Breckenridge, Minnesota
• RJM Storage, 1508 303rd Ave., Lawndale, Minnesota
• Wilkin County Auditor, 300 5th St. S, Breckenridge, Minnesota
To find out which precinct you vote in, visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
Frequently asked questions
How do I know if I’m registered to vote?
If you’re not sure if you’ve registered to vote you can always verify this information with the Minnesota Secretary of State at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx. You will just need to input your information including your full legal name, date of birth and the Zip Code or county you live in.
I just moved here, can I vote?
It depends, when did you move here? To vote in Minnesota, you must have been a resident for 20 days prior to the election. So, if you moved here prior to Wednesday, Oct. 19, you’re eligible to vote.
I have a criminal record, can I vote?
It depends what you were convicted of and if you’re currently under sentence. If you have only been convicted of a misdemeanor, then you’re still eligible to vote. If you’ve been convicted of a felony it is a bit more complicated. If you are not currently incarcerated and not on probation or parole you are eligible to vote. However, if you are still serving a sentence, whether that’s in prison, on probation or on parole, you must wait until your sentence is up to be eligible to cast a ballot.
I haven’t registered to vote, can I still cast my ballot?
Yes, you may register to vote at your polling place. Online registration is closed, but you can vote at your polling place if you have proof of residence. This can include an ID with current name and address, photo ID and a document with current name and address, a registered voter who can confirm your address, college student ID with housing list, valid registration in the same precinct, a notice of late registration or a staff person of a residential facility.
Where can I learn more about the candidates on my ballot?
You can find information regarding candidates on the ballot at Wahpetondailynews.com. We have made an effort to write profiles on each contested election and have consistently reported on the 2022 Midterm Election. You can also find contact information for all candidates on the Minnesota Secretary of State website and contact candidates with any specific questions.
What if I don’t like either candidate for an office?
You have two options if this is the case. Each office listed on the ballot has a space for write-in candidates. Some elections this year will rely on write-in candidates because not enough people filed for election to fill the open positions. You also are allowed to not vote in any section of the ballot you choose. There is no penalty for only filling out the sections of the ballot that you want to.
How will I know if my candidate won their election?
With polls closing at 8 p.m., results should begin to roll in through the rest of the night. Daily News will update our website with live preliminary results for each contested race. We will also be reporting on the election after results have been released. So, if you’re not staying up late like us to eye the results, you’ll see them in our Thursday, Nov. 10 print edition or online as early as Wednesday, Nov. 9. You can also check the Minnesota Secretary of State website for election results from throughout the entire state.
If you have any further questions about personalized voter eligibility that we haven’t answered, feel free to contact the Wilkin County Auditor’s office at 218-643-7165. Answers can also be found at 1-877-600-8683, however, it’s recommended to find information with your local election officials.