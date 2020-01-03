Editor’s Note: This is the conclusion of a four-part series previewing 2020. Previous articles included looks at Richland County school districts, the county board of commissioners’ priorities and possible changes to the Wahpeton City Council.
While they’re not in campaign mode, North Dakota’s two U.S. senators understand the 2020 elections are crucial.
The state’s lone congressman, who has not yet declared if he’ll run for re-election, is equally aware.
Daily News spoke with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. North Dakota is one of seven states whose U.S. Congress delegation is composed entirely of Republicans.
Question topics ranged from the Nov. 3, 2020 national elections to ways North Dakota can maximize its potential in the new year and beyond.
The 2020 electionsEach election is ultimately local, Rep. Armstrong said. Should he run, it would be on a platform of limited government which benefits rural America. While the U.S. Senate has a Republican majority, Sen. Cramer said, it also is vulnerable in 2020. “We will continue to work on a pro-growth agenda for our country, built on the tax relief and reduced regulator burden we’ve already provided,” Sen. Hoeven said.
North Dakota’s biggest challenge in 2019“Rarely, if ever, do so many things outside a farmer’s control go wrong at the same time,” Cramer said. Whether it was from a natural disaster or trade uncertainty, North Dakota’s agriculture production was often negatively impacted in the past year. Hoeven, chairman of an agriculture appropriations committee, said he worked to ensure a second round of Market Facilitation Program payments, ensure it would include all Title 1 crops and replenish the program’s funding. The White House and organizations including the United States Department of Agriculture have been unbelievably generous in receiving input, Armstrong said.
North Dakota’s biggest success of 2019Improved health care, benefits and recognition for North Dakota’s veterans tops Hoeven’s list. The state is also benefiting from an improved U.S. economy and a reduced regulatory environment favorable to the coal and natural gas industries, Armstrong said. Cramer had similar thoughts, singling out the repeal of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which he said was especially bad nationwide. “I hope North Dakotans can appreciate and feel good about their contribution to the rollback of some of that,” he said.
Impeachment of President Donald TrumpArmstrong opposed how impeachment procedure occurred in the U.S. House, calling it “a political drive-by.” Before 2019 ended, Cramer said he was hopeful there would not be a long, protracted trial in the U.S. Senate. Trial dates have not been scheduled as of Thursday, Jan. 2. “The American people will have the opportunity to make their own decision about the president at the ballot box,” Hoeven said.
Hoeven, first elected in 2010, would be up for re-election in 2022. Cramer, first elected in 2018, would be up for re-election in 2024. Armstrong was also first elected in 2018.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
