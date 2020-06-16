Breckenridge Public Utilities electrical crews are close to completing maintenance and repairs on two electrical poles that were damaged after last week’s thunderstorm.
Along Highway 75, across from Blazer Express in Breckenridge, Minnesota, an electrical post snapped due to a thunderstorm that brought in strong gusts of winds to the city overnight on Tuesday, June 9.
The incident resulted in surrounding facilities losing power at approximately 2 a.m., while most had their power back shortly after, others didn’t get power back until 3 p.m. later that day.
“One of those large trees snapped off and took down lines that took down a pole which had a transformer on it. We had an outage for a while,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
While the past week has allowed for the city’s crews to bring power back and complete the bulk of repairs, Crocker said that there is still underground work to be completed.
“It’ll take maybe a day and there will be a small outage to get that hooked up again,” he said.
Additionally, a pole next to the one that snapped was damaged and needs to be replaced. The electrical crew was able to support this damaged pole enough to bring the pole back to upright and bring power back, but the pole will be requiring replacement immediately.
“The (electrical) guys did a great job and the public works came over and helped with the tree cleanup,” Crocker said. “They really did a fantastic job getting things up and running.”
In other public utility news, the old water plant is nearing complete decommission as the water and wastewater crew has removed approximately 20 loads of sludge front the old plant. Crocker said the new water treatment facility continues to be functioning properly so a backup plant is no longer needed.
The Public Utilities Commissioners are hoping to take a walk through the old plant. Specifically, board member Gordon Martinson is hoping to find historical artifacts from there that can be donated to the local historical society.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29.
