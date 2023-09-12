Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen Elise Klindt excitedly received her crown alongside Princesses Addison Gerdon and Gina Quamme. 

The 2023 Headwaters Royalty Program saw the crown passed to Queen Elise Klindt during its ceremony at Inspiration Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota on Sept. 9, 2023, as part of the Headwaters Day celebration.

The 2023 Headwaters Royalty Princesses are Addison Gerdon and Gina Quamme. 

Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

Master of Ceremonies Katie Rauber introduced the reigning royalty and the new candidates and their sponsors. 
Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen Klindt answered questions at the podium as part of the candidate questioning segment. 
Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

2023 Headwaters Royalty Princess Quamme answered questions during the candidate questioning segment. 
Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

2023 Headwaters Royalty Princess Gerdon during the candidate questioning segment. 
Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

2022 Headwaters Royalty Queen Addie Christensen delivered a farewell speech at the podium during the ceremony. 
Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen
Buy Now

The former royalty posed with the newly crowned royalty. 


Tags