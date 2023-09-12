Elise Klindt crowned 2023 Headwaters Royalty Queen

The 2023 Headwaters Royalty Program saw the crown passed to Queen Elise Klindt during its ceremony at Inspiration Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota on Sept. 9, 2023, as part of the Headwaters Day celebration.
The 2023 Headwaters Royalty Princesses are Addison Gerdon and Gina Quamme.
The candidates met at 1:00 p.m. to answer questions in private, then the ceremony began at 2:30 p.m. Executive Director of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Katie Rauber served as Master of Ceremonies.
Rauber introduced the program committee, the judges, reigning royalty and the 2023 candidates and their sponsors. Each candidate answered a question publicly.
The reigning royalty had an opportunity to deliver farewell speeches before the crowd. An announcement was made that each of the reigning royalty would receive a gift bag with a scholarship check.
Former Queen Addie Christensen was awarded $500 in scholarships, and $400 went to former Princesses Abby Bruechert and Morgan Mostoller.
2023 Princesses Gerdon and Quamme are both seniors at Wahpeton High School. Gerdon was sponsored by Dakota Coffee Co. Quamme was sponsored by Giant Snacks, Inc.
Gerdon competes in volleyball and track, and also participates in DECA. She also volunteers as a teacher at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Quamme serves as the vice president of FFA at WHS. She is also involved in 4H and DECA, and has been in various drama productions.
Klindt was sponsored by Dakota Air Spray. She is currently studying Dental Assisting at NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota and is a resident of Campbell, Minnesota. She is involved in the student senate and the Campus Activities Board. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
As the new royalty, Queen Klindt and Princesses Gerdon and Quamme will have the opportunity to represent Richland and Wilkin counties throughout the year. They may attend various events, celebrations and charitable activities.