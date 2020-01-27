Elizabeth Nordick, 85

Elizabeth “Betty” Nordick, 85, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral mass, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Rev. Dale Lagodinski is officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

