Emergency management grant paperwork submitted

The paperwork is in the mail.
Brett Lambrecht, Wahpeton, has finished and submitted the information for an Emergency Management Performance Grant. Lambrecht serves as emergency manager for Richland County, North Dakota.
Lambrecht’s information includes a training and exercise program. Emergency Management Performance Grants are provided through FEMA.
“This is the grant for 50/50 of the emergency management budget per year,” Lambrecht said Tuesday, July 16.
According to FEMA, the grant program is part of the National Preparedness System.
“(They support) the building, sustainment and delivery of core capabilities essential to achieving the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation,” the agency stated.
FEMA provides multi-year guidance, which is intended so grant applicant can make strategic plans.
Lambrecht spoke before the full Richland County Board of Commissioners. Richland County Investigator Josh Beto, whose work with the sheriff’s office includes handling emergencies, co-presented information on new technology with Lambrecht.
In June 2019, Ronald Wallner of Lisbon, North Dakota, was found dead inside a submerged pickup. The vehicle was located near a boat ramp at Dead Colt Creek near Lisbon.
The dive team used a Humminbird, commonly used in fishing but found to be helpful and efficient in an emergency. Using the Humminbird was timesaving, Lambrecht said.
“It gives you such a clear image,” Beto said. “Initially, we were running divers through the water, searching with search patterns. At the same time, a fire department official offered, with his boat, to try his sonar.”
Funding for acquiring a Humminbird is available, Lambrecht said. The particular model Richland County will have is a Helix 9, which sells for $1,499.
“See the world below like never before with crystal-clear viewing out to 200 feet on either side of your boat,” Humminbird stated.
The company also says coverage is available up to 200 feet below a boat.
Richland County can be called upon as part of a regional response team, Beto said. Local law enforcement has assisted Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota, as well as Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Richland County Board of Commissioners meetings are open to the public. They’re traditionally held at 8 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Meetings are held in the commissioners room on the ground floor of the Richland County Courthouse.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
