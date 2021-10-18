Energy, weatherization assistance available for Minnesotans

Energy and weatherization assistance is available for more Minnesota homeowners and renters this year than ever before as winter approaches. The income eligibility was raised, so over 600,000 residents now qualify for assistance, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program has been expanded to include coverage for water and sewer bills using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the department of commerce. Applications for the heating season are also available. Those who qualify for the Energy Assistance Program may also qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program.
Households that applied and received energy assistance during the 2020-2021 year were sent applications for Minnesota Energy Assistance the first week of September. Wilkin County Family Services Director Dave Sayler said families that are in need of Energy Assistance or Weatherization should contact West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc. in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, at 1-800-492-4805 or 218-685-4486.
Applications are also available at the Family Services office front desk and may be faxed to 218-685-6741 or scanned and emailed to eap@wcmca.org. The city of Breckenridge also offers the Salvation Army program, HeatShare, and is an energy assistance program funded by donors.
“Commerce is working to provide Minnesotans with more options so you can afford critical services – heat, water, lights, power – that you need to be safe and comfortable in your home,” Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold stated.
Households can receive up to $1,600 for energy bills and $1,200 for past-due energy bills, according to a department of commerce release.
The Cold Weather Rule is already in effect in Minnesota, and will expire April 30. The Cold Weather Rule protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between in the fall, winter and early spring months. Again, both homeowners and renters can qualify for the protections, and must agree to a payment plan that is reasonable for their household.
Individuals interested in signing up for the Cold Weather Rule should contact their natural gas or electric company and request a Cold Weather Rule payment plan.
It is important to note the Cold Weather Rule does not prevent heat shut offs during the winter, and a payment plan must be established and followed.
