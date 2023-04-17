Engage, invite and inspire for the sake of local communities

Pat Bertagnolli, executive director of Job Service North Dakota, discussed real situations where people like himself moved to North Dakota and formed bonds where they lived and with their neighbors.

The time is now to engage, invite and inspire people about coming to communities like the Twin Towns Area, nearly 30 visitors to Wahpeton City Hall recently learned.

Pat Bertagnolli, executive director of Job Service North Dakota, promised Thursday, April 13 that he would not bombard his guests with data. Bertagnolli kept that promise, spending 90 minutes discussing real situations where people like himself moved to North Dakota and formed bonds where they lived and with their neighbors.

The greatest advocates for a community are the people who move to it and tell their stories about why they moved and what they’ve found in their new home, according to Pat Bertagnolli.
Engagement and inspiration happens when invitations are accepted. It does not have to be exceedingly formal, guests were reminded. It can be something familiar or something that people want to make a familiar part of their education, employment or experiences.


