Engagement meeting results show support for Pre-K-12 school

The Breckenridge School Board discussed the results of the second community engagement meeting, held May 23, at their Wednesday, June 16 meeting.
The results reflected a clear preference for either building a new school or moving the elementary school to the high school location and renovating. However, only 35 community members weighed in, and many of them were school faculty, staff, students or board members, School Board Chairman Brett Johnson said.
Johnson’s biggest concern is reaching community members with no ties to the school. The purpose of the engagement meetings is to gauge the public’s reaction to the renewal of the existing operating levy, which expires in 2022, and the opportunity to pursue facilities maintenance projects.
The first meeting focused on what needs the school has according to the public. The second meeting asked participants to choose which of four building update plans they would be in favor of and whether they would vote to renew the operating levy for the same amount or more.
“One thing we have to keep in mind is our number one priority for this referendum is renewal of what we have, otherwise we’re going to have to start cutting programs and staff,” Johnson said.
The contemplated request for renewing the operating levy would increase the tax impact; for a $200,000 estimated market value property, taxes would increase by $68.34. One thing that has been made abundantly clear over the course of the pandemic is the need for up-to-date technology in the schools which costs money, Johnson said.
The difference between this year and the previous referendum year is the opportunity to address facilities needs.
“A building option is a huge deal for a school because it’s got 30 years of financial impact on farmland and houses,” Johnson said.
The four different plans for facilities updates discussed at the meeting were:
- Option A: keeping both the elementary and high school sites
- Option B: renovating the high school to include the elementary school
- Option C: building a new Pre-K-12 school
- Option D: building a new Pre-K-12 school with a community space
Participants were asked to rate each of the options on a scale of: strongly support, support, oppose and strongly oppose.
Out of the four options presented, Option D gathered the most “strongly support” ratings, followed by Option C. Option B only had 12.5 percent of the “strongly support” ratings but had the most “support” ratings, followed by Option C, then D.
Option A did not have any support ratings and 78.8 percent rated they strongly opposed it. No one rated Option C nor D as “strongly opposed.”
Johnson said the feedback they received on Option C and D was primarily related to transportation and safety. In Option D, the school would partner with the Infinity Center, which is slated to be built near St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
“We’re still trying to figure out if we went new, would we build onto the high school and if we went brand new, would it be a location other than up there (along Highway 75)?” Johnson said.
When asked if they had any advice for the school board, one meeting participant noted in their comments, “Safety of children. Build for the future of education and community.”
Many comments addressed the need for a new facility and asserted remodeling would be a waste of money. Other comments said a combined facility would be the most budget-savvy. Still more specifically expressed support for Option D.
“Regardless of what we do with buildings, we have to renew what we have in place, and we’ve got some additional asks for technology dollars,” Johnson said. “That’s the main focus for me right now, renewal and additional dollars for technology refreshes. And then we’ve got the building options to tackle after that.”
The district will be mailing a survey to every Breckenridge resident to gather information on the levy renewal, facilities upgrades and bond referendum. The surveys will arrive in mailboxes beginning next week, June 21. Additional surveys can be provided for other adults in the household and anyone with questions can contact the district office at 218-643-6822.
The third and final community engagement meeting will take place in July and will address the results of the community survey and how the district can reach more people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.