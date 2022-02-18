Wahpeton’s Public Works and Public Safety Committee has three recommendations for the city council to approve at its next meeting.
Three unanimous votes made Tuesday, Feb. 15, each 3-0, are recommending that Wahpeton:
• move forward with contract negotiations with Interstate Engineering for construction engineering services for the downtown side street reconstruction project; the contract would be for the construction inspection and project administration for the first phase of construction in a three-phase project, Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski wrote
• approve the plans and specifications and authorize the receipt of bids for the installation of a new emergency generator set at city sanitary sewer lift station No. 8; there are presently not enough portable generators to run all lift stations at once, Miranowski wrote; in the event of a power outage, Wahpeton would have to rotate the use of generators by lift stations, so having a generator set would help to reduce how many stations would need to be on that rotation
• approve the plans and specifications and authorize the receipt of bids for the installation of variable frequency drives at city flood pump lift stations No. 2-6
The public works recommendations are joined by two made Monday, Feb. 14 by Wahpeton’s finance, personnel and economic development committee. That committee is recommending approving paying $13,000, allocated from Wahpeton’s sales tax revenue for economic development fund, to Interstate Engineering for the amendment of the city zoning code and incorporation of design standards. The finance committee is also recommending approving an amendment to Wahpeton’s policy on special assessment assistance, specifically removing a requirement that the total assessment be greater than $500.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The next Wahpeton council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.