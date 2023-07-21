Engstroms’ benches dedicated during Headwaters Music Festival

Paul Engstrom, youngest of the four surviving Engstrom siblings, speaks to the crowd during the 'Four 'til Dark in the Park' jam session. The event included music and moving moments.

The Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival kicked off Thursday, July 20 in Wahpeton with more than just music.

Make no mistake, there was plenty of music, from people like longtime performers including Steve Worner and Whiskey Creek to relative newcomers like Reese Hosford and Loretta Quam, both 13 and from Wyndmere, North Dakota. “Relative” is a pun in this case — Hosford is the granddaughter of one of the festival’s organizers, Myrna Ball, and her fellow teenager singer Quam is the niece of fellow festival performer Greg Goerdt.

Loretta Quam and Reese Hosford, both 13 and from Wyndmere, N.D., showed off their singing talent and stage presence during the jam session. They performed hits like 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'Dear John.'
Family, whether by birth or by bond, accounted for much of the nearly 70 people seen after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Debi Holt, right, accepts flowers from Pam Engstrom in thanks from the Engstrom family for how much she meant to Bob Engstrom. Shortly after, Myrna Ball also received flowers from Mary Anne Engstrom in thanks from the Engstrom family for what she meant to Dr. Dave Engstrom.
From left, Pam Engstrom, Debi Holt, Paul Engstrom (obscured), Mary Anne Engstrom and Myrna Ball. The Headwaters Music Festival was started by the late Dr. Dave Engstrom, having its first performances in 2020.


