Engstroms’ benches dedicated during Headwaters Music Festival

Loretta Quam and Reese Hosford, both 13 and from Wyndmere, N.D., showed off their singing talent and stage presence during the jam session. They performed hits like 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'Dear John.'
Debi Holt, right, accepts flowers from Pam Engstrom in thanks from the Engstrom family for how much she meant to Bob Engstrom. Shortly after, Myrna Ball also received flowers from Mary Anne Engstrom in thanks from the Engstrom family for what she meant to Dr. Dave Engstrom.
From left, Pam Engstrom, Debi Holt, Paul Engstrom (obscured), Mary Anne Engstrom and Myrna Ball. The Headwaters Music Festival was started by the late Dr. Dave Engstrom, having its first performances in 2020.
The Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival kicked off Thursday, July 20 in Wahpeton with more than just music.
Make no mistake, there was plenty of music, from people like longtime performers including Steve Worner and Whiskey Creek to relative newcomers like Reese Hosford and Loretta Quam, both 13 and from Wyndmere, North Dakota. “Relative” is a pun in this case — Hosford is the granddaughter of one of the festival’s organizers, Myrna Ball, and her fellow teenager singer Quam is the niece of fellow festival performer Greg Goerdt.
Family, whether by birth or by bond, accounted for much of the nearly 70 people attending “Four ’til Dark in the Park” shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. The jam session, held at the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, included the formal dedication or rededication of benches honoring the late Dr. Dave Engstrom, “M.D., C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Picker) and H.H.M. (Helpful Hardware Man),” and his brother Bob “Zing” Engstrom.”
“The Heart’s Music Plays the Songs of Life,” Dave Engstrom’s bench states. “I Did It My Way,” declares Bob Engstrom’s bench.
Perry “Bud” Engstrom traveled to the Twin Towns Area from Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was joined by siblings Pam, Mary Anne and Paul, as well as Myrna Ball, Debi Holt and countless others, to remember the men they knew, loved very much, and continue to hold in their hearts.
Want to learn more about talented newcomers Reese Hosford and Loretta Quam? Check out the Tuesday, July 24 edition of the News Monitor! The Daily News will also include plenty of photos and coverage of Headwaters Music Festival concerts in its Tuesday, July 24 edition.