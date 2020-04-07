A few anglers were out at Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge Complex in Cayuga, North Dakota, over the weekend, with only waterfowl as company. It was a nice place to go to escape the house and enjoy nature and wildlife, even if the weather was a bit chilly.
The refuge encompasses 8,343 acres of grasslands and wetlands, which provide food, shelter, and nesting sites for waterfowl, shorebirds, wading birds and a variety of songbirds.
The Wild Rice River winds its way through the refuge providing water to several larger wetlands to serve as nurseries for young water birds and resting areas for thousands of migrating waterfowl.
During the coronavirus pandemic, whenever possible, outdoor recreation sites at national wildlife refuges will remain open to the public, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. Visitors are encouraged to follow guidance from the CDC and state and local health authorities. This can be done by maintaining social distancing, avoiding overcrowding and exercising good hygiene.
