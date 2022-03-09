In less than a week, on Tuesday, March 15, the wages paid to American women will catch up to the wages paid in 2021 to men.
Equal Pay Day, originated in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, is a public awareness event to illustrate the gap between men’s and women’s wages. The traditional observance of Equal Pay Day was held during a Monday, March 7 meeting of the Wahpeton City Council.
“While the observance is only a couple of decades old, the fight for equal pay has been going on for nearly a century,” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale stated. “According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio nationally in the fourth quarters of 2021 showed white women earned 83 cents for every dollar a man earned.”
The situation is much worse for women of color, LGBTQ women and women with other diverse identities, meeting guests learned. This year’s Equal Pay Day proclamation was given by both Dale and 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn before a signed copy was given to Jane Priebe, president of the American Association of University Women’s chapter in Wahpeton.
“The color red is worn on (Equal Pay Day) as a symbol of how far women and minorities are ‘in the red’ with their pay,” Bohn stated. “Even though women have increased their presence in higher-paying jobs traditionally dominated by men, women as a whole continue to be over-represented in lower-paying occupations relative to their share of the workforce.”
North Dakota’s “Status of Women in the State” data shows that as of March 2022, women in North Dakota earn 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. At this rate, projected pay equity for North Dakota would not be achieved for another 80 years, in 2102.
“Fair pay equity policies can be implemented simply and without undue costs or hardship in both the public and private sectors,” Bohn stated.
With that in mind and by virtue of the authority vested in him as Wahpeton’s mayor, Dale proclaimed March 15 as Equal Pay Day citywide.
“I urge the citizens of North Dakota to recognize the full value of women’s skills and significant contributions to the labor force, and further encourage businesses to conduct an internal pay evaluation audit to ensure women are being paid fairly,” he said.
