‘Era to Act’ tackles hardships facing community newspapers

West Central Initiative hosted the first of their “Era to Act” webinar series Wednesday, Aug. 11. “An Imminent Threat to Democracy: The Loss of Community Newspapers” focused on what local journalism provides a community and why it would be dangerous to lose it.
The webinar featured Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Art Cullen, Swift County Monitor-News Publisher Reed Anfinson, and Lisa Hills, the executive director of the Minnesota Newspaper Association. The conversation was moderated by Dave Hage, award-winning Star Tribune journalist, and WCI President Anna Wasescha.
“The reason we’re here today is that American newspapers are in crisis,” Hage said. “In the last 15 years, more than 2,000 newspapers across America have gone out of business, a quarter of all journalism jobs have disappeared. Just here in Minnesota, we’ve lost newspapers in International Falls, Lake County, Hastings, Eden Prairie, in Southwest Minneapolis. It’s a real crisis.”
The definition of a news desert is someplace that no longer has a source of local journalism, and it’s bad for democracy, Hage said.
“The local newspaper tells you who’s running for mayor, how the county board is spending your money, who scored on the high school basketball team on Friday night. They undergird our democracy and knit our communities together,” he said.
The inception of online advertising catalysed the fall of print journalism. While it took several years for Craigslist to reach small communities and begin affecting advertising revenue, it eventually did, Hills said.
Cullen, editor of The Storm Lake Times in rural northwest Iowa, said there have been several instances his newspaper has nearly been “driven to extinction.” The year Cullen won a Pulitzer Prize for his editorial reporting on water quality issues was also the year The Storm Lake Times, which he co-owns with his brother, lost $70,000 after a couple advertisers pulled their full-page ads.
Their business model is now concentrated on reader-revenue driven by digital subscriptions, Cullen said. He and his brother also founded the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation, where they collect donations for independent, family-owned newspapers like their own.
Hage said nonprofit- or foundation-based business models are beginning to gain traction, particularly for higher market newsrooms. But it is unlikely that a nonprofit or foundation based business model could sustain small community journalism, Hills said. Counties or municipalities with smaller populations simply don’t have the organizations or, oftentimes, the wealth to support a model like that.
Most community newspapers in Minnesota still focus on advertising as their primary source of revenue, Hills said. A model based on digital subscriptions is also difficult in a small community because a newspaper needs a lot of digital subscriptions to make up for the gap in print advertising.
It’s also important to continue to produce print newspapers, Anfinson said.
“If we go all digital, if we lose our newspapers and are just digital, there’s something that I’ve been working on called out of sight, out of mind. When the print product isn’t in front of you, you don’t think about it. It’s online somewhere,” Anfinson said. “... Print is patient and it’s there and it’s present.”
Hills echoed Anfinson’s sentiments. When she picks up a print newspaper, she typically reads it from front to back, consuming news she wouldn’t otherwise see or care to read, she said. If news were to completely transition to an online medium, people would run the risk of missing important information about their communities.
The panelists also shared concerns about remaining relevant to their local communities. Cullen and Anfinson both agreed that the community should be the ones to financially support the news they need to stay informed. Journalism isn’t and shouldn’t be free, they said. But, the newspaper should also be relevant and brave enough to keep readers interested, Cullen said.
While the trajectory of local newspapers is bleak, they can be saved. There are multiple solutions.Some or all could make the difference between a thriving paper and a shuttered one.
“There are (three) things that would actually solve my problems,” Cullen said. “One, national healthcare. I’m not a healthcare administrator. Number two, get rid of the postal subsidies and three, legal notices. Those three things would basically solve The Storm Lake Times problems.”
There are also several bills circulating that would help local newspapers by offering incentives for advertisers and readers. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reintroduced the Future of Local News Act, which would establish a committee to study the state of local journalism and offer recommendations to congress on how to support the industry.
Community members can help by subscribing to their local newspaper, donating more than the required subscription amount each month and contacting local legislators. Coaches can also email in their scores and save a sports reporter’s time, Cullen quipped.
WCI Director of Development Rebecca Lynn Petersen concluded the webinar with a success story from the Pelican Rapids Press. A woman who lives in Seattle, Washington, donated money to the city after reading several Pelican Rapids Press stories about the local school’s need for a better sound system and a fundraiser to improve the local swimming pool.
“This would not have happened if she did not have a subscription that’s delivered to her door every week from the Pelican Rapids Press,” Petersen said.
