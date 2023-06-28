Erickson making a splash as Breckenridge principal

For Corinna Erickson, it's all about her mindset.
If Erickson, K-12 principal for the Breckenridge School District, can run a half-marathon, then she should be able to run a full marathon. To put the distance out of her mind is a big part of it.
Erickson once asked her niece how she completed an ironman competition in Alaska. It required many hours necessary for training and work. The niece replied that it was about "not letting the distance go to your head."
Daily News: Tell us a little about yourself including where you’re from and your background.
Corinna Erickson: I grew up on a dairy farm, and I had to do something with myself, being so active and so physically fit. I wasn’t an athlete. It wasn’t happening in my life as a dairy farm girl. I didn’t have that opportunity. I had to find something to do with my energy, so running was healthier for me. I’m from a small town in southern Minnesota. My grandparents lived on the family farm with us. It was a great experience. I learned how to work hard, and get done what needed to be done in rain, sleet, and snow. The cows needed to be fed and milked.
DN: Why education? What drove you to this position as principal? It’s more administrative rather than on the educational side.
CE: I always enjoyed working with kids, I enjoyed school. School is very important to my parents and that was number one. In our world, besides the farm, it was those three things. School, the farm and working with kids. I enjoyed working with kids, I enjoyed playing school. Along the way, I became an elementary education teacher.
I have my elementary education degree from Moorhead, MSU. I did some teaching and interning from Texas to London, England. It was back in the days when you applied and there were 400 applicants for elementary positions. Due to my internship experience, I had gone to San Antonio, Texas, a few times. I got married and we decided we were going to try teaching down there. I taught there for three years, in the barrio. It was a wonderful experience, a great three years. We wanted to come back and raise a family and we did.
Also then, due to the school district needing to make financial cuts, I had been there 10 or 12 years. We hadn't had any turnover in the elementary education area. They wanted a dean of students position so that person bumped into the classroom position. I was lower in terms of tenure. Anyway, there was a special ed. opening the following winter, so I jumped into the special ed. position.
I went back to school and got my special ed. degree and EBD and LD, emotional behavior disorders and learning disabilities, and taught another six years there. After that, the dean of students wanted out of being the dean of students, and we had a superintendent who became the principal and wanted me to get my admin. license and put me at the dean of students position for two years while I was finishing with getting my license.
That’s kind of how I moved into administration. I had envisioned doing that eventually, but I thought that would be after my kids would graduate from high school and go off on their own and I would have time on my hands to go back to school. But I ended up going back to school and finished 10 years ahead of plan. It’s been great.
Now I’m jumping into elementary ed. as a principal, so now it’s interesting moving into the K-12 principal role, and looking and learning a little more about the other high school ed. things. The administration team had discussions about what was happening district wide, not completely jumping into it blind, but we’re excited to put this new administration model into place. We’re excited for the opportunities that we have moving forward.
DN: How long have you been here?
CE: This finishes up my 10th year here.
DN: What’s changed?
CE: The first year, we went out for a referendum and with that we passed some pieces that supported the technology that we now use, and at that point that we started getting more of the one-on-one devices, a lot more technology in the classroom which was beneficial when COVID came around, we were way ahead of where we would have been, possibly.
The other thing that has changed is that we moved the seventh and eighth grades over to the high school and that was a big shift in what the two buildings looked like in staffing. The other thing that has been a significant change is our learning classrooms, Studio 5 and Studio 6, where we have two sections teaching in each classroom. We have co-teachers teaching the standards and projects they are learning in units, and the success of that has been really fun to see and grow as interesting as they move through those sections. That was a big shift for me to be questioning that piece of it. We have found a lot of success in it.
Another thing that has changed district wide is the social and emotional learning and support that we provided for students. Since I started, we have our Native American liaison and behavioral support specialist that has joined the school district. We have Rikki Fischer, our elementary ed. counselor that we have added. We still have our K-12 social worker, and a high school counselor, grades 7-12, at the other building.
All of those social and emotional learning pieces and supports that we have had to provide for our students has been a big shift in the past 10 years. We're providing that foundational piece so that way students feel safe and they are healthy, socially and emotionally, so we can get to the academics piece of it. That all carries forward from there.
DN: Are there any projects that you have worked on that you are especially proud of?
CE: Oh golly. (Laughs.) I think our Studio 5 and Studio 6 classrooms have been a great long-term addition. But last year we also got a comfort dog on campus and that had been a dream of mine and the former Superintendent Diane Cordes for a long time.We’ve had conversations with Rikki Fischer, the elementary counselor, about how can we make this happen. It happened this last school year and we have been very excited about that addition.
DN: Any memories or moments with a student or teacher that have stuck with you?
CE: There are many. It’s hard to pinpoint any one in particular because we have absolutely wonderful staff here who care very much and step up to the plate to help wherever and whenever needed. I think our receiving the 2019-2020 Minnesota School of Excellence award was a huge accomplishment because it was a reflection of all the things that I did since I started here. It's not just me doing it, because I can’t do it alone, I absolutely have to have the staff and the support of them and their ideas.
We want students to have voice in choice and tell us what they know. We have great teacher leaders here that have led in many of the things we are doing here. Our 1-2 crew is a unique way of taking the first and second grade classes in which we have we’ll have two reading and two math teachers that have done a wonderful job teaching both first and second grade.
With reading and math teachers, what's nice is that they can really focus on that subject area instead of having to plan for everything in between. They are able to really zero in on say, math, and then teach to both first and second grade. When they have student carryover from year to year, they can jump in and know where students are at. It's the same with the reading teachers. They can focus on the reading curriculum.
We have a new reading curriculum and they worked very hard to learn that curriculum then they didn’t have to worry about teaching math because they could really focus in and become experts at teaching reading to our first and second grade. That was a teacher-initiated idea. They brought the research to back it. It was a great idea and they problem-solved a few things.
That’s part of needing to be able to model project-based learning, because the teachers, you know, have an idea. They have the research to back up their idea. They’re not just coming in with "We want to do this, now figure out how to do it." They have lots of ideas and they move forward with some of that stuff. We believe that, "You know what, it’s not going to be perfect and we’re going to tweak it and we’re going to change it, so we’re adjusting to these things that people are passionate about and we know that work sort of thing." They have that evidence to show that.
DN: How does it feel to be a woman in your position?
CE: What’s more interesting for me is that I feel like because of my willingness to be challenged and learn from experiences, I am not afraid to do the kinds of things with my position. I just had this conversation the other day about how interesting it is when we go to elementary school principals conferences.
Years ago, it was more traditional for an elementary principal to be a woman. I look around now, and even in the western division group of principals, I bet it’s 50-50 now between men and women. I think that has been a huge shift in what that looks like.
I’m not a desk person. I like to be part of the action, part of whatever is going on and be involved and engaged. I think that’s another huge shift in the principal world. We are encouraged to not sit behind a desk all day. You’ve got to be out there all day to see and hear and know what’s going on. We’ve got to build those relationships with students and get to know them and have fun with them.
Those are some of the best times, when we celebrate and do our water balloons. The other day, we had more than 1,000 water balloons out in the yard because we were celebrating. It’s so important for me because now I feel like I cannot sit behind a desk all day long. I’m fortunate to be out and get to see what’s going on and get to know the kids.
DN: What was your reaction when you found out you were becoming sole principal in the district?
CE: We had been talking about budget cuts for a long time, a year or two. We knew the end of the COVID dollars was on the horizon, concluding at the end of the next school year essentially. We talked about how we were going to absorb $300,000 worth of cuts and where that would come from.
I've been in districts where cuts have happened. It happened to me twice, in the sense that the schools were in a predicament and I had to be cut as a classroom teacher. It was stable until we had financial difficulties. I don’t regret those two times because it brought me to where I am, to special ed. and to Breckenridge.
I know that administration is a big chunk of the budget, so I wondered how that would shift knowing that Mr. Peterson (Craig Peterson, former high school principal) had been looking for a job the past couple of years. His dream is to become a superintendent. I mean, he wants to take that next step and I had wondered if that wasn’t going to be part of the equation coming up.
We have to make some cuts. I’d rather have it be that way then trying to figure out which teachers I’m going to cut. Because, we need them. We need smaller class sizes. We need lots of different opportunities for high school students to have their electives or their course requirements that they need to graduate. I’d rather have that variety for them and work through the admin. changes that we have to do and save on that end of everything so that we can provide what's best for the students.
If we’re focused on the students, that’s where we’re supposed to be. We have a great dean of students coming on, Jordan Christensen, and I’m so excited for him to take that lead. I’m also very excited for the high school counselor to come on board. Noah Brenden has great experiences and he’ll do a great job at the high school. Those additions to this team that are going to make all the difference.
DN: How do you feel about the upcoming school year?
CE: We just spent two days at a board retreat. We really dug into the data. We looked at academic data, we looked at ACT and MCA scores, we looked at our Minnesota Student Survey results and how are kids feeling at school across the grade levels.
That Minnesota Student Survey was for students in grades 5-11. We looked at that data and how we can focus on the health and safety of the students at school, and some of the choices that they’re making and some of the things that affect how they come to school. We're looking at what they’re bringing in their invisible backpack to school and that’s the social and emotional piece of it.
We looked at all that data. We looked at the opportunities that we provide for our students and the district, from community ed. to athletics to academic sort of pieces like speech and theater. It's all the different activities, not just the athletics that we provide. We’re excited for that. Right now, our focus is to get our positions filled. We have a lot of hiring to do at this time of the year. We will make that a priority now. We’ll get people on board and we’ll have a great school year next year. We have a lot of goals and we've looked at the data. We have some priorities that we’re going to move forward with and we’ll do that the best we can.
DN: What can folks expect about this upcoming year? Any goals you’re willing to share?
CE: Right now, walking away from two days of board retreat, I would say that a priority is the health and safety of our students, or maybe more safety and health, if you want to put it in order. We want our high school students to feel safe and make good choices so that they can focus on their academics, build on the academic piece of that and build that success moving forward.
DN: What else do you want the public to know?
CE: I've been meeting already with a lot of high school teachers. They come in, saying that "I want to share this and that with you." You know, and I want people to know, that I’m an open door. Please come in. I want to visit. I want to hear anyone's story or vision, whether it's a staff member or a parent or another community member.
I want to have those conversations and I’d rather do that face to face than through email. I enjoy hearing those perspectives and stories and sharing of ideas that we can bring to our students here in Breckenridge. We've got to encourage the teachers to take teaching outside the four walls of your classroom.
I want others to come in and see the great things that are happening here inside the building. When we go out, people see us. Come on in, see what’s happening in the school and in the classrooms, and we can sit down and visit.