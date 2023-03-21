Erickson sworn onto Wahpeton Police Department

Officer Michael Erickson, Wahpeton Police Department, received his badge Monday, March 20 from wife KrisCinda. The Ericksons were joined by their sons, Ethan, 9, Gabriel, 7, Lucas, 3, and several past and present members or supporters of the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Officer Michael Erickson, Wahpeton Police Department, took his oath of office Monday, March 20 before the city council.

Erickson received his badge from wife KrisCinda. The Ericksons were joined by their sons, Ethan, 9, Gabriel, 7, Lucas, 3, and several past and present members or supporters of the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Erickson previously served as a county deputy.

Erickson sworn onto Wahpeton Police Department

Erickson, previously a Richland County sheriff's deputy, brings the Wahpeton Police Department to a full capacity of 17 officers. He's seen shaking hands with Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger, front, and 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue.


Tags