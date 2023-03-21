Erickson sworn onto Wahpeton Police Department

Officer Michael Erickson, Wahpeton Police Department, took his oath of office Monday, March 20 before the city council.
Erickson received his badge from wife KrisCinda. The Ericksons were joined by their sons, Ethan, 9, Gabriel, 7, Lucas, 3, and several past and present members or supporters of the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Erickson previously served as a county deputy.
“Our department is fully staffed,” Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said. “Officer Erickson brings our department to a total of 17 sworn members.”
Erickson, sworn in by City Attorney Brittany Hatting, is 2023’s first new human with the Wahpeton Police Department. Last month, Brina, a 1-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, began serving with K9 Officer Gage Miller. January included Chief Anderson, Deputy Chief Tim Appell, Sergeant Brittany Canton, Sergeant Rick Teberg and Detective Christopher Huard all taking the oaths that came with their promotions. Additionally, Officer Christopher Weber took his oath in December 2022.
“Officers, on behalf of our council, I want to thank you for the work you do in keeping our city protected and the time you put in,” Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said in January. “I also want to recognize the family that support you, the backbone of your occupation.”
Emergency declaration unanimously approved
A 6-0 vote by the council approved Resolution No. 3852, declaring a city emergency. The resolution is part of Wahpeton’s flood preparedness plan.
“Having this emergency declaration already in place allows us to access funding and other mitigation quickly if we need it. It’s really an important tool in fighting any potential floods that might happen,” Hatting said.
Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski and Lambrecht, in his role as emergency manager of Richland County, North Dakota, discussed the potential of early spring flooding. Their comments, made Monday before the Wahpeton City Council and the next day before the Richland County Board of Commissioners, are included in a separate article.
On the agendas
Lambrecht referred several topics to council subcommittees. A public hearing on a wastewater facility plan is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Wahpeton City Hall. If time allows, it will be followed by a 4:30 p.m. public works committee meeting. Otherwise, the public works committee will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, April 10. A 5 p.m. finance committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 27.
The public works committee’s agenda is expected to include discussion of Ordinance No. 1051, concerning animal impoundment, Wahpeton’s hydrant meter policy and private water hydrants on private property.
The finance committee’s agenda is expected to include discussion of Wahpeton’s contract with Richland County for the boarding of prisoners, a professional services agreement prepared by JLG Architects, which previously prepared preliminary cost estimates and concept drawings for a proposed recreation and wellness center, and infrastructure planning for the Homestead Addition development for land south of 16th Avenue North and west of the 210 Bypass.
Also of note
Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe and Deputy Auditor and Auditor’s Assistant Cheryl O’Meara were both recognized by Lambrecht and the council for their continued advancement in leadership training.
“I just want to take a minute to recognize the coaches involved in Twin Towns Archery,” 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz said. “We were supposed to have an archery tournament in town here, I think on the 11th, and we had a blizzard.”
Adjustments made in response to the blizzard were handled smoothly according to Goltz, an archery parent.
“They did a nice job of managing a difficult and unpredictable situation and those kids were able to switch their times, either moving to Friday or doing it virtually the next week, I think it was. Anyway, I just wanted to mention that because it’s a really good program, they all are volunteers, and they did a really nice job with that,” Goltz said.
Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, and Councilman at large Kelly McNary were both absent Monday. Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb called into the meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Wahpeton City Hall.