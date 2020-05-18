Erlandson name to Guillotine's Academic All-State First Team
Daniel Erlandson, a junior at Breckenridge High School, has been named to The Guillotine news magazine’s Academic All-State First Team. To qualify, the student-athlete must be either junior or senior in high school with excellent academic and wrestling records.

Erlandson is a two-time state placewinner. He finished fourth at 220 pounds in 2020 Class A as a junior. He placed sixth at 195 pounds as a sophomore.

He had a season record of 39-6. This Cowboy’s current career record is 107-32, including 66 pins.

Erlandson’s GPA is 3.95. Honors and achievements include team captain, Excel Award recipient, MWCA Academic All-State, junior class vice president, academic all-conference for wrestling and football, Knowledge Bowl team captain and made the A Honor Roll all quarters. Erlandson is also a member of the National Honor Society.

His future plans are to attend a four-year university and major in engineering, architecture or business. His parents are Eric and Patti Erlandson and his coach is Tom Haire.

